XMAQUINA Price Today

The live XMAQUINA (DEUS) price today is ￡ 0,02379, with a 7,79% change over the past 24 hours. The current DEUS to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,02379 per DEUS.

XMAQUINA currently ranks #1062 by market capitalisation at ￡ 4.79M, with a circulating supply of 201.37M DEUS. During the last 24 hours, DEUS traded between ￡ 0,02202 (low) and ￡ 0,02872 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0,050270014838482505, while the all-time low was ￡ 0,005684252660509281.

In short-term performance, DEUS moved %0,00 in the last hour and +%21,68 over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 111.63K.

XMAQUINA (DEUS) Market Information

Rank No.1062 Market Cap ￡ 4.79M￡ 4.79M ￡ 4.79M Volume (24H) ￡ 111.63K￡ 111.63K ￡ 111.63K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 23,79M￡ 23,79M ￡ 23,79M Circulation Supply 201.37M 201.37M 201.37M Max Supply 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 1.000.000.000 Total Supply 999.987.281,5088582 999.987.281,5088582 999.987.281,5088582 Circulation Rate %20,13 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of XMAQUINA is ￡ 4.79M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 111.63K. The circulating supply of DEUS is 201.37M, with a total supply of 999987281.5088582. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 23,79M.