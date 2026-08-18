Dexsport Price Today

The live Dexsport (DESU) price today is ￡ 0.013639, with a 0.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current DESU to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.013639 per DESU.

Dexsport currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- DESU. During the last 24 hours, DESU traded between ￡ 0.013608 (low) and ￡ 0.013984 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, DESU moved -0.20% in the last hour and -0.67% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 15.42K.

Dexsport (DESU) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 15.42K￡ 15.42K ￡ 15.42K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 8.18M￡ 8.18M ￡ 8.18M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 600,000,000 600,000,000 600,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Dexsport is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 15.42K. The circulating supply of DESU is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 8.18M.