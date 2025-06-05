MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
DepinTech Price(DEPIN)
The current price of DepinTech (DEPIN) today is 0.00000119 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. DEPIN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DepinTech Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.32K USD
- DepinTech price change within the day is -0.75%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the DEPIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEPIN price information.
Track the price changes of DepinTech for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00000000899
|-0.75%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00034881
|-99.66%
|60 Days
|$ -0.00034881
|-99.66%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00034881
|-99.66%
Today, DEPIN recorded a change of $ -0.00000000899 (-0.75%), reflecting its latest market activity.DepinTech 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00034881 (-99.66%), showing the token's short-term performance.DepinTech 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, DEPIN saw a change of $ -0.00034881 (-99.66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.DepinTech 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00034881 (-99.66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of DepinTech: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.67%
-0.75%
+9.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DepinTech is pioneering the future of decentralized networks by providing innovative solutions for 5G connectivity and token-based rewards. Their advanced 5G devices allow users to actively participate in network expansion while earning Depin tokens, bridging the gap between cutting-edge technology and real-world applications.
DepinTech is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your DepinTech investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check DEPIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DepinTech on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DepinTech buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DepinTech, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DEPIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DepinTech price prediction page.
Tracing DEPIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DEPIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DepinTech price history page.
Looking for how to buy DepinTech? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DepinTech on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 DEPIN to VND
₫0.03131485
|1 DEPIN to AUD
A$0.0000018207
|1 DEPIN to GBP
￡0.0000008687
|1 DEPIN to EUR
€0.0000010353
|1 DEPIN to USD
$0.00000119
|1 DEPIN to MYR
RM0.0000050218
|1 DEPIN to TRY
₺0.0000467313
|1 DEPIN to JPY
¥0.000171122
|1 DEPIN to RUB
₽0.0000919156
|1 DEPIN to INR
₹0.0001021615
|1 DEPIN to IDR
Rp0.0191935457
|1 DEPIN to KRW
₩0.0016124619
|1 DEPIN to PHP
₱0.0000662354
|1 DEPIN to EGP
￡E.0.0000591073
|1 DEPIN to BRL
R$0.0000066402
|1 DEPIN to CAD
C$0.0000016184
|1 DEPIN to BDT
৳0.0001454537
|1 DEPIN to NGN
₦0.0018651941
|1 DEPIN to UAH
₴0.0000493136
|1 DEPIN to VES
Bs0.00011543
|1 DEPIN to PKR
Rs0.0003356752
|1 DEPIN to KZT
₸0.000607138
|1 DEPIN to THB
฿0.0000388416
|1 DEPIN to TWD
NT$0.0000356286
|1 DEPIN to AED
د.إ0.0000043673
|1 DEPIN to CHF
Fr0.0000009758
|1 DEPIN to HKD
HK$0.0000093296
|1 DEPIN to MAD
.د.م0.0000108885
|1 DEPIN to MXN
$0.0000227885
For a more in-depth understanding of DepinTech, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.
While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee