DeepBook (DEEP) Technical Analysis Today The DeepBook Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DEEP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DeepBook's analysis below. Sign Up

DeepBook (DEEP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.01365 -- -9.62% -21.00% -57.92%

DeepBook Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DeepBook across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 7 Neutral 4 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 0 Neutral 1 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 3 Buy 2 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01364 0.01363 R2 0.01363 0.01363 R1 0.01363 0.01363 PP 0.01362 0.01362 S1 0.01362 0.01362 S2 0.01361 0.01362 S3 0.01361 0.01361

DeepBook Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.03M $2.41 M $2.43 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.09 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DeepBook Capital Flow Net Inflow DEEPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 $0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-15 $0.04 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DeepBook (DEEP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DeepBook price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DEEP / USDT $0.013658 $0.013658 $0.013658 -1.42% 4.08M (USDT) Trade