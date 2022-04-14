DedaCoin (DEDA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DedaCoin (DEDA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DedaCoin (DEDA) Information DedaCoin is an innovative digital currency and financial ecosystem built on the Binance Smart Chain, designed to enhance the efficiency and security of digital transactions. Our platform offers a comprehensive suite of services, including digital payments, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. By leveraging the speed and transparency of blockchain technology, DedaCoin aims to provide users with a reliable and decentralized platform for managing their financial activities. Official Website: https://dedacoin.co Whitepaper: https://dedacoin.co/white-paper/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x15F9EB4b9BEaFa9Db35341c5694c0b6573809808 Buy DEDA Now!

DedaCoin (DEDA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for DedaCoin (DEDA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 2.54B $ 2.54B $ 2.54B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.27B $ 1.27B $ 1.27B All-Time High: $ 19,999 $ 19,999 $ 19,999 All-Time Low: $ 0.11535013232278021 $ 0.11535013232278021 $ 0.11535013232278021 Current Price: $ 0.5006 $ 0.5006 $ 0.5006 Learn more about DedaCoin (DEDA) price

DedaCoin (DEDA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DedaCoin (DEDA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DEDA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DEDA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DEDA's tokenomics, explore DEDA token's live price!

