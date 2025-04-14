What is Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence ("DeAI") ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).



How to buy Zero1 Labs (DEAI)

DEAI to Local Currencies

What is the price of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) today? The live price of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) is 0.05482 USD . What is the market cap of Zero1 Labs (DEAI)? The current market cap of Zero1 Labs is $ 5.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DEAI by its real-time market price of 0.05482 USD . What is the circulating supply of Zero1 Labs (DEAI)? The current circulating supply of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) is 91.22M USD . What was the highest price of Zero1 Labs (DEAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) is 1.1111 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Zero1 Labs (DEAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Zero1 Labs (DEAI) is $ 130.95K USD .

