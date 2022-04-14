DDMTOWN (DDMT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into DDMTOWN (DDMT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

DDMTOWN (DDMT) Information DDMTOWN is the virtual reality of Dongdaemun Market, which is represented by a typical ecosystem of the future world that rapidly crosses the boundaries of regional, national, and virtual worlds by realizing the blockchain-based metaverse, WEB3.0. DDM TOWN is a complex metaverse platform built with Dongdaemun Cooperative, aiming to become a representative landmark of global fashion brands where reality and virtuality become one.By applying AR and VR, DDMTOWN seeks to connect sellers and consumers in the metaverse space and preserve the value of artists' copyrights and ownership through NFTs. In addition, you can purchase various clothes, accessories, NFTs, etc. with DDMT tokens inside the DDM TOWN metaverse. Official Website: https://meta-ddmt.io/ Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.ddm-town.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x59536E645E5f394045049c38EA98aE45B4B0DEd2 Buy DDMT Now!

Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 1.192 $ 1.192 $ 1.192 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.10911 $ 0.10911 $ 0.10911

DDMTOWN (DDMT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of DDMTOWN (DDMT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DDMT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DDMT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DDMT's tokenomics, explore DDMT token's live price!

