Decred (DCR) Information Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community. Official Website: https://decred.org/ Whitepaper: https://docs.decred.org/ Block Explorer: https://dcrdata.decred.org/ Buy DCR Now!

Decred (DCR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Decred (DCR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 289.09M $ 289.09M $ 289.09M Total Supply: $ 21.00M $ 21.00M $ 21.00M Circulating Supply: $ 16.94M $ 16.94M $ 16.94M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 358.34M $ 358.34M $ 358.34M All-Time High: $ 248.52681 $ 248.52681 $ 248.52681 All-Time Low: $ 0.3947960138320923 $ 0.3947960138320923 $ 0.3947960138320923 Current Price: $ 17.064 $ 17.064 $ 17.064 Learn more about Decred (DCR) price

Decred (DCR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Decred (DCR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of DCR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many DCR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand DCR's tokenomics, explore DCR token's live price!

How to Buy DCR Interested in adding Decred (DCR) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy DCR, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Decred (DCR) Price History Analysing the price history of DCR helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

DCR Price Prediction Want to know where DCR might be heading? Our DCR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

