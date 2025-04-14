Decred Logo

Decred (DCR) Live Price Chart

-0.12%(1D)

DCR Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Decred (DCR) today is 12.441 USD with a current market cap of $ 208.22M USD. DCR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Decred Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 220.71K USD
- Decred price change within the day is -0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 16.74M USD

DCR Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Decred for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.01495-0.12%
30 Days$ +0.843+7.26%
60 Days$ -1.116-8.24%
90 Days$ -1.115-8.23%
Decred Price Change Today

Today, DCR recorded a change of $ -0.01495 (-0.12%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Decred 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.843 (+7.26%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Decred 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, DCR saw a change of $ -1.116 (-8.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Decred 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -1.115 (-8.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

DCR Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Decred: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.50%

-0.12%

+14.91%

DCR Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is Decred (DCR)

Decred is a cryptocurrency, similar to Bitcoin, with a strong focus on community input, open governance and sustainable funding and development. It utilizes a hybrid “proof-of-work” and “proof-of-stake” mining system to ensure that a small group cannot dominate the flow of transactions or make changes to Decred without the input of the community.

Additionally, you can:
- Check DCR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Decred on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Decred Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Decred, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of DCR? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Decred price prediction page.

Decred Price History

Tracing DCR's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing DCR's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Decred price history page.

How to buy Decred (DCR)

DCR to Local Currencies

Decred Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Decred, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Decred Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Decred

