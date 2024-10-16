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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DeBridge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on DeBridge, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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deBridge (DBR) Technical Analysis Today

deBridge (DBR) Technical Analysis Today

The deBridge Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DBR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about deBridge's analysis below.

deBridge (DBR) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.015--+0.94%-12.44%+6.45%
Know more about deBridge Price

DeBridge Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DeBridge across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 2
Neutral 6
Buy 18
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 1Buy 13
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 5Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01504
0.01503
R2
0.01503
0.01501
R1
0.015
0.01501
PP
0.015
0.015
S1
0.01497
0.01498
S2
0.01496
0.01498
S3
0.01494
0.01496

DeBridge Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.26M
$1.52 M
$1.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

DeBridge Capital Flow

Net InflowDBRUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-17$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.02
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.02

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about deBridge

Trade deBridge (DBR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live deBridge price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
DBR/USDT
$0.015
$0.015$0.015
+0.67%
3.46M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

DBR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

DBR
DBR
USD
USD

1 DBR = 0.015 USD