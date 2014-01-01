DASH (DASH) Technical Analysis Today The DASH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into DASH's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about DASH's analysis below. Sign Up

DASH (DASH) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $30.13 -- -1.83% -12.72% -32.40%

DASH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of DASH across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 14 Neutral 1 Buy 11 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 30.1166 30.1133 R2 30.1133 30.1095 R1 30.1066 30.1071 PP 30.1033 30.1033 S1 30.0966 30.0995 S2 30.0933 30.0971 S3 30.0866 30.0933

DASH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.06M $3.25 M $3.19 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $1.88 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.90 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.04M 7-Day Active Buys $4.02 M 7-Day Active Sells $4.06 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. DASH Capital Flow Net Inflow DASHUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.11 M 30.10 2026-08-17 -$0.22 M 30.44 2026-08-16 $0.15 M 30.32 2026-08-15 -$0.13 M 30.21 2026-08-14 -$0.08 M 29.87 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade DASH (DASH) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live DASH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume DASH / USDT $30.13 $30.13 $30.13 -1.11% 8.01K (USDT) Trade DASH / USDC $30.1 $30.1 $30.1 -0.95% 1.80K (USDT) Trade DASH / BTC $0.0004685 $0.0004685 $0.0004685 -1.30% 266.67 (USDT) Trade