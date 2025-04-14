What is Constellation (DAG)

Constellation (DAG) is a protocol that uses a directed acyclic graph architecture to achieve a consensus that is, in theory, is capable of infinite scalability. With the DAG protocol and custom state channels, Constellation is driving the evolution of smart contracts by allowing data sources to be integrated into distributed ledger technology (DLT).

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Constellation What is the price of Constellation (DAG) today? The live price of Constellation (DAG) is 0.04089 USD . What is the market cap of Constellation (DAG)? The current market cap of Constellation is $ 117.50M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of DAG by its real-time market price of 0.04089 USD . What is the circulating supply of Constellation (DAG)? The current circulating supply of Constellation (DAG) is 2.87B USD . What was the highest price of Constellation (DAG)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Constellation (DAG) is 0.0979 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Constellation (DAG)? The 24-hour trading volume of Constellation (DAG) is $ 164.25K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

