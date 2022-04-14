Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Final Form Bull, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on The Final Form Bull, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About CZ

CZ Price Info

What is CZ

CZ Tokenomics

CZ Price Forecast

CZ History

CZ Buying Guide

CZ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CZ Spot

CZ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Technical Analysis Today

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Technical Analysis Today

The The Final Form Bull Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CZ's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about The Final Form Bull's analysis below.

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.003326---36.94%-73.85%-55.66%
Know more about The Final Form Bull Price

The Final Form Bull Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of The Final Form Bull across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 5
Neutral 7
Buy 14
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 9
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 1Neutral 6Buy 5
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.00333
0.00332
R2
0.00332
0.00332
R1
0.00332
0.00332
PP
0.00331
0.00331
S1
0.00331
0.00331
S2
0.0033
0.00331
S3
0.0033
0.0033

The Final Form Bull Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-3.45M
$0.02 M
$3.47 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.03 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

The Final Form Bull Capital Flow

Net InflowCZUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about The Final Form Bull

Trade The Final Form Bull (CZ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Final Form Bull price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CZ/USD1
$0.003269
$0.003269$0.003269
-0.57%
14.24M (USDT)
CZ/USDT
$0.003332
$0.003332$0.003332
+1.58%
20.40M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CZ-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CZ
CZ
USD
USD

1 CZ = 0.003326 USD