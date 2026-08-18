The Final Form Bull Price(CZ)
The live The Final Form Bull (CZ) price today is ￡ 0,003326, with a 1,52% change over the past 24 hours. The current CZ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,003326 per CZ.
The Final Form Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CZ. During the last 24 hours, CZ traded between ￡ 0,00316 (low) and ￡ 0,003885 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, CZ moved +0,18% in the last hour and -36,94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 71.01K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of The Final Form Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 71.01K. The circulating supply of CZ is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3,33M.
+0,18%
+1,52%
-36,94%
-36,94%
Track the price changes of The Final Form Bull for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0,00003635
|+1,52%
|30 Days
|￡ -0,00939
|-73,85%
|60 Days
|￡ -0,004174
|-55,66%
|90 Days
|￡ -0,004174
|-55,66%
Today, CZ recorded a change of ￡ +0,00003635 (+1,52%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,00939 (-73,85%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CZ saw a change of ￡ -0,004174 (-55,66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,004174 (-55,66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Final Form Bull (CZ)?
Check out the The Final Form Bull Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Final Form Bull recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CZ market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell
|≥ 80% Buy
|All MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
|Pivot Point
|S1 ≤ Price < Pivot
|Between S1‑Pivot
|Just left central pivot, moderately low position.
CZ_USDT is trading at the 0.003394 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is extremely close to the S1 pivot point of 0.00339, with the central resistance level set at 0.00366. Currently, the market structure remains within a low-range consolidation phase. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross. A divergent bearish divergence in momentum between the fast and slow lines is evident. The RSI indicator maintains a neutral reading, and volatility is in a converging phase. Bullish and bearish forces are evenly balanced at the current price level. Short-term upward momentum appears to be suppressed. The lower support level at S2, located at 0.00297, is approximately 12.5% below the current price. Meanwhile, the upper resistance level at R1, positioned at 0.00408, lies roughly 20.2% above the current price. The immediate key observation point lies between S1 and the central resistance zone, while the extended reference levels extend up to the R2 level at 0.00435. For now, the price must break through the central resistance zone to alter the current structural dynamics.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of The Final Form Bull could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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For a more in-depth understanding of The Final Form Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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