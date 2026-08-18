Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
The live The Final Form Bull price today is 0,003326 GBP.CZ market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CZ to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live The Final Form Bull price today is 0,003326 GBP.CZ market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time CZ to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

More About CZ

CZ Price Info

What is CZ

CZ Tokenomics

CZ Price Forecast

CZ History

CZ Buying Guide

CZ-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CZ Spot

CZ USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

The Final Form Bull Logo

The Final Form Bull Price(CZ)

1 CZ to GBP Live Price:

￡0,00242798
￡0,00242798￡0,00242798
+1.52%1D
GBP
The Final Form Bull (CZ) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:02:18 (UTC+8)

The Final Form Bull Price Today

The live The Final Form Bull (CZ) price today is ￡ 0,003326, with a 1,52% change over the past 24 hours. The current CZ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,003326 per CZ.

The Final Form Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CZ. During the last 24 hours, CZ traded between ￡ 0,00316 (low) and ￡ 0,003885 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CZ moved +0,18% in the last hour and -36,94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 71.01K.

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Market Information

--
----

￡ 71.01K
￡ 71.01K￡ 71.01K

￡ 3,33M
￡ 3,33M￡ 3,33M

--
----

1 000 000 000
1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000

BSC

The current Market Cap of The Final Form Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 71.01K. The circulating supply of CZ is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3,33M.

The Final Form Bull Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0,00316
￡ 0,00316￡ 0,00316
24H Low
￡ 0,003885
￡ 0,003885￡ 0,003885
24H High

￡ 0,00316
￡ 0,00316￡ 0,00316

￡ 0,003885
￡ 0,003885￡ 0,003885

--
----

--
----

+0,18%

+1,52%

-36,94%

-36,94%

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of The Final Form Bull for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0,00003635+1,52%
30 Days￡ -0,00939-73,85%
60 Days￡ -0,004174-55,66%
90 Days￡ -0,004174-55,66%
The Final Form Bull Price Change Today

Today, CZ recorded a change of ￡ +0,00003635 (+1,52%), reflecting its latest market activity.

The Final Form Bull 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0,00939 (-73,85%), showing the token's short-term performance.

The Final Form Bull 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CZ saw a change of ￡ -0,004174 (-55,66%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

The Final Form Bull 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ -0,004174 (-55,66%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of The Final Form Bull (CZ)?

Check out the The Final Form Bull Price History page now.

Analysis for The Final Form Bull

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate The Final Form Bull recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

The Final Form Bull market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CZ market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group7 Buy 0 Neutral 0 Sell≥ 80% BuyAll MAs aligned upwards, short-term significantly above long-term.
Pivot PointS1 ≤ Price < PivotBetween S1‑PivotJust left central pivot, moderately low position.

CZ_USDT is trading at the 0.003394 level on the 4-hour timeframe. The price is extremely close to the S1 pivot point of 0.00339, with the central resistance level set at 0.00366. Currently, the market structure remains within a low-range consolidation phase. The moving average system shows a bullish arrangement, while the MACD indicator has formed a death cross. A divergent bearish divergence in momentum between the fast and slow lines is evident. The RSI indicator maintains a neutral reading, and volatility is in a converging phase. Bullish and bearish forces are evenly balanced at the current price level. Short-term upward momentum appears to be suppressed. The lower support level at S2, located at 0.00297, is approximately 12.5% below the current price. Meanwhile, the upper resistance level at R1, positioned at 0.00408, lies roughly 20.2% above the current price. The immediate key observation point lies between S1 and the central resistance zone, while the extended reference levels extend up to the R2 level at 0.00435. For now, the price must break through the central resistance zone to alter the current structural dynamics.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence The Final Form Bull's prices?

The Final Form Bull (CZ) price is influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and hype around CZ (Changpeng Zhao)
2. Overall cryptocurrency market trends and Bitcoin performance
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Social media buzz and community engagement
5. Meme coin market dynamics

Why do people want to know The Final Form Bull's price today?

People want to know The Final Form Bull(CZ) price today for several reasons: to track their investment value, make informed trading decisions, assess market trends, determine optimal buying or selling moments, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on cryptocurrency market volatility.

Price Prediction for The Final Form Bull

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CZ in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0,00% growth rate.
The Final Form Bull (CZ) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of The Final Form Bull could potentially see a growth of 0,00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price The Final Form Bull will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CZ price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking The Final Form Bull Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest The Final Form Bull in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with The Final Form Bull? Buying CZ is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy The Final Form Bull. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your The Final Form Bull (CZ) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and The Final Form Bull will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy The Final Form Bull (CZ) Guide

What can you do with The Final Form Bull

Owning The Final Form Bull allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying The Final Form Bull (CZ) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is The Final Form Bull (CZ)

$CZ is a meme coin.

The Final Form Bull Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of The Final Form Bull, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

Category :

Hyperliquid EcosystemMeme

People Also Ask: Other Questions About The Final Form Bull

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 15:02:18 (UTC+8)

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about The Final Form Bull

CZ USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CZ with leverage. Explore CZ USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade The Final Form Bull (CZ) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live The Final Form Bull price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CZ/USD1
￡0,00238272
￡0,00238272￡0,00238272
-0,72%
14.23M (USDT)
CZ/USDT
￡0,00243455
￡0,00243455￡0,00243455
+1,67%
20.46M (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Tether Gold

Tether Gold

GOLD(XAUT)
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

SwarmBase

SwarmBase

SWARM

￡0,00000
￡0,00000￡0,00000

0,00%

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0,260391
￡0,260391￡0,260391

+1 089,00%

Basecat

Basecat

BASECAT

￡0,0097236
￡0,0097236￡0,0097236

-4,85%

Bull Coming

Bull Coming

牛来

￡0,02370164
￡0,02370164￡0,02370164

-8,20%

KiiChain

KiiChain

KII

￡0,0525016
￡0,0525016￡0,0525016

+4,23%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Optiview

Optiview

OV

￡0,260391
￡0,260391￡0,260391

+1 089,00%

TOFU Story

TOFU Story

TOFU

￡0,0003285
￡0,0003285￡0,0003285

+210,34%

xPayLink

xPayLink

XPLK

￡0,0060298
￡0,0060298￡0,0060298

+14,72%

Cysic

Cysic

CYS

￡0,377994
￡0,377994￡0,377994

+10,38%

ShotsAI

ShotsAI

SHOT

￡0,000172134
￡0,000172134￡0,000172134

+11,75%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CZ-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CZ
CZ
GBP
GBP

1 CZ = 0,00242798 GBP