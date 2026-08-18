The Final Form Bull Price Today

The live The Final Form Bull (CZ) price today is ￡ 0,003326, with a 1,52% change over the past 24 hours. The current CZ to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0,003326 per CZ.

The Final Form Bull currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CZ. During the last 24 hours, CZ traded between ￡ 0,00316 (low) and ￡ 0,003885 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CZ moved +0,18% in the last hour and -36,94% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 71.01K.

The Final Form Bull (CZ) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 71.01K￡ 71.01K ￡ 71.01K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 3,33M￡ 3,33M ￡ 3,33M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 1 000 000 000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of The Final Form Bull is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 71.01K. The circulating supply of CZ is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 3,33M.