Market Cap: $ 9.60M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 94.83M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 101.19M
All-Time High: $ 0.315
All-Time Low: $ 0.028705042947441254
Current Price: $ 0.10119

Cypher (CYPR) Information Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account. Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account. Official Website: https://cypherhq.io/cypr/ Whitepaper: https://public.cypherd.io/CypherWhitePaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://basescan.org/token/0xd262a4c7108c8139b2b189758e8d17c3dfc91a38

Cypher (CYPR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher (CYPR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYPR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYPR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CYPR's tokenomics, explore CYPR token's live price!

