The live Cypher price today is 0.05176 USD. Track real-time CYPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CYPR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Cypher price today is 0.05176 USD. Track real-time CYPR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CYPR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About CYPR

CYPR Price Info

CYPR Whitepaper

CYPR Official Website

CYPR Tokenomics

CYPR Price Forecast

CYPR History

CYPR Buying Guide

CYPR-to-Fiat Currency Converter

CYPR Spot

CYPR USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Cypher Logo

Cypher Price(CYPR)

1 CYPR to USD Live Price:

$0.05177
$0.05177$0.05177
-12.25%1D
USD
Cypher (CYPR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:56:31 (UTC+8)

Cypher (CYPR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.04705
$ 0.04705$ 0.04705
24H Low
$ 0.06135
$ 0.06135$ 0.06135
24H High

$ 0.04705
$ 0.04705$ 0.04705

$ 0.06135
$ 0.06135$ 0.06135

$ 0.4680578929249782
$ 0.4680578929249782$ 0.4680578929249782

$ 0.03851365132680709
$ 0.03851365132680709$ 0.03851365132680709

-2.42%

-12.25%

+12.13%

+12.13%

Cypher (CYPR) real-time price is $ 0.05176. Over the past 24 hours, CYPR traded between a low of $ 0.04705 and a high of $ 0.06135, showing active market volatility. CYPR's all-time high price is $ 0.4680578929249782, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03851365132680709.

In terms of short-term performance, CYPR has changed by -2.42% over the past hour, -12.25% over 24 hours, and +12.13% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cypher (CYPR) Market Information

No.1420

$ 4.91M
$ 4.91M$ 4.91M

$ 66.11K
$ 66.11K$ 66.11K

$ 51.76M
$ 51.76M$ 51.76M

94.83M
94.83M 94.83M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

9.48%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Cypher is $ 4.91M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 66.11K. The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 51.76M.

Cypher (CYPR) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Cypher for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0072272-12.25%
30 Days$ -0.04824-48.24%
60 Days$ -0.04824-48.24%
90 Days$ -0.04824-48.24%
Cypher Price Change Today

Today, CYPR recorded a change of $ -0.0072272 (-12.25%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cypher 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.04824 (-48.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cypher 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CYPR saw a change of $ -0.04824 (-48.24%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cypher 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.04824 (-48.24%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cypher (CYPR)?

Check out the Cypher Price History page now.

What is Cypher (CYPR)

Cypher Protocol is a protocol for brands to interact with spenders in offering spend rewards for Cypher Crypto Card globally. This will the future of airline miles and credit card points. Cypher is a global on-chain bank account.

Cypher is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cypher investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CYPR staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cypher on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cypher buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cypher Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cypher (CYPR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cypher (CYPR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cypher.

Check the Cypher price prediction now!

Cypher (CYPR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cypher (CYPR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CYPR token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cypher (CYPR)

Looking for how to buy Cypher? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cypher on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CYPR to Local Currencies

1 Cypher(CYPR) to VND
1,362.0644
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AUD
A$0.0786752
1 Cypher(CYPR) to GBP
0.0393376
1 Cypher(CYPR) to EUR
0.0445136
1 Cypher(CYPR) to USD
$0.05176
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MYR
RM0.217392
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TRY
2.1728848
1 Cypher(CYPR) to JPY
¥7.97104
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ARS
ARS$74.3677328
1 Cypher(CYPR) to RUB
4.1516696
1 Cypher(CYPR) to INR
4.591112
1 Cypher(CYPR) to IDR
Rp862.6663216
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PHP
3.0533224
1 Cypher(CYPR) to EGP
￡E.2.4441072
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BRL
R$0.2784688
1 Cypher(CYPR) to CAD
C$0.0719464
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BDT
6.3281776
1 Cypher(CYPR) to NGN
74.9055192
1 Cypher(CYPR) to COP
$201.400748
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ZAR
R.0.8975184
1 Cypher(CYPR) to UAH
2.1734024
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TZS
T.Sh.127.487468
1 Cypher(CYPR) to VES
Bs11.33544
1 Cypher(CYPR) to CLP
$48.75792
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PKR
Rs14.6501504
1 Cypher(CYPR) to KZT
27.45868
1 Cypher(CYPR) to THB
฿1.6811648
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TWD
NT$1.5911024
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AED
د.إ0.1899592
1 Cypher(CYPR) to CHF
Fr0.041408
1 Cypher(CYPR) to HKD
HK$0.4016576
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AMD
֏19.8157984
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MAD
.د.م0.4792976
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MXN
$0.9606656
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SAR
ريال0.1941
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ETB
Br7.9591352
1 Cypher(CYPR) to KES
KSh6.6904976
1 Cypher(CYPR) to JOD
د.أ0.03669784
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PLN
0.1899592
1 Cypher(CYPR) to RON
лв0.2272264
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SEK
kr0.489132
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BGN
лв0.0869568
1 Cypher(CYPR) to HUF
Ft17.4037824
1 Cypher(CYPR) to CZK
1.0900656
1 Cypher(CYPR) to KWD
د.ك0.01583856
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ILS
0.16822
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BOB
Bs0.3576616
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AZN
0.087992
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TJS
SM0.476192
1 Cypher(CYPR) to GEL
0.1407872
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AOA
Kz47.4426984
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BHD
.د.ب0.01946176
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BMD
$0.05176
1 Cypher(CYPR) to DKK
kr0.333852
1 Cypher(CYPR) to HNL
L1.361288
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MUR
2.3587032
1 Cypher(CYPR) to NAD
$0.895448
1 Cypher(CYPR) to NOK
kr0.5217408
1 Cypher(CYPR) to NZD
$0.0900624
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PAB
B/.0.05176
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PGK
K0.2179096
1 Cypher(CYPR) to QAR
ر.ق0.1884064
1 Cypher(CYPR) to RSD
дин.5.2370768
1 Cypher(CYPR) to UZS
soʻm623.6143144
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ALL
L4.3286888
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ANG
ƒ0.0926504
1 Cypher(CYPR) to AWG
ƒ0.0926504
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BBD
$0.10352
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BAM
KM0.0869568
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BIF
Fr152.64024
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BND
$0.0667704
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BSD
$0.05176
1 Cypher(CYPR) to JMD
$8.2759064
1 Cypher(CYPR) to KHR
207.8712656
1 Cypher(CYPR) to KMF
Fr21.89448
1 Cypher(CYPR) to LAK
1,125.2173688
1 Cypher(CYPR) to LKR
රු15.7562616
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MDL
L0.8737088
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MGA
Ar232.107368
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MOP
P0.41408
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MVR
0.791928
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MWK
MK89.8610536
1 Cypher(CYPR) to MZN
MT3.3079816
1 Cypher(CYPR) to NPR
रु7.3426736
1 Cypher(CYPR) to PYG
367.08192
1 Cypher(CYPR) to RWF
Fr75.20728
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SBD
$0.4259848
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SCR
0.7163584
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SRD
$2.0000064
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SVC
$0.4529
1 Cypher(CYPR) to SZL
L0.895448
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TMT
m0.1816776
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TND
د.ت0.15227792
1 Cypher(CYPR) to TTD
$0.3504152
1 Cypher(CYPR) to UGX
Sh180.33184
1 Cypher(CYPR) to XAF
Fr29.34792
1 Cypher(CYPR) to XCD
$0.139752
1 Cypher(CYPR) to XOF
Fr29.34792
1 Cypher(CYPR) to XPF
Fr5.33128
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BWP
P0.693584
1 Cypher(CYPR) to BZD
$0.1040376
1 Cypher(CYPR) to CVE
$4.906848
1 Cypher(CYPR) to DJF
Fr9.21328
1 Cypher(CYPR) to DOP
$3.3235096
1 Cypher(CYPR) to DZD
د.ج6.7272472
1 Cypher(CYPR) to FJD
$0.1174952
1 Cypher(CYPR) to GNF
Fr450.0532
1 Cypher(CYPR) to GTQ
Q0.3964816
1 Cypher(CYPR) to GYD
$10.8349208
1 Cypher(CYPR) to ISK
kr6.41824

Cypher Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cypher, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cypher Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cypher

How much is Cypher (CYPR) worth today?
The live CYPR price in USD is 0.05176 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CYPR to USD price?
The current price of CYPR to USD is $ 0.05176. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cypher?
The market cap for CYPR is $ 4.91M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CYPR?
The circulating supply of CYPR is 94.83M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CYPR?
CYPR achieved an ATH price of 0.4680578929249782 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CYPR?
CYPR saw an ATL price of 0.03851365132680709 USD.
What is the trading volume of CYPR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CYPR is $ 66.11K USD.
Will CYPR go higher this year?
CYPR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CYPR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:56:31 (UTC+8)

Cypher (CYPR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CYPR-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CYPR
CYPR
USD
USD

1 CYPR = 0.05176 USD

Trade CYPR

CYPR/USDT
$0.05177
$0.05177$0.05177
-12.23%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,520.78
$108,520.78$108,520.78

-2.67%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,815.56
$3,815.56$3,815.56

-3.45%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02290
$0.02290$0.02290

-37.75%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.65
$187.65$187.65

-4.62%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.2733
$2.2733$2.2733

-13.16%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,815.56
$3,815.56$3,815.56

-3.45%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,520.78
$108,520.78$108,520.78

-2.67%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$187.65
$187.65$187.65

-4.62%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.4986
$2.4986$2.4986

-4.86%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18407
$0.18407$0.18407

-3.68%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02253
$0.02253$0.02253

+125.30%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003514
$0.0003514$0.0003514

+462.24%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0036586
$0.0036586$0.0036586

+3,965.11%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137855
$0.137855$0.137855

+47.35%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005097
$0.005097$0.005097

+35.63%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002562
$0.000002562$0.000002562

+36.20%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000120
$0.000000000000000000000120$0.000000000000000000000120

+33.33%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.8984
$0.8984$0.8984

+28.34%