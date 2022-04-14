CyberConnect (CYBER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CyberConnect (CYBER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CyberConnect (CYBER) Information CyberConnect is a web3 social network that enables developers to create social applications empowering users to own their digital identity, content, connections, and interactions. Official Website: https://cyber.co/ Whitepaper: https://docs.cyber.co/build-on-cyber/contract-deployment Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/5gzCDgVf5Nk6gosa5dpYZV6P6RiAytvCyQUaMwAVyf8z

CyberConnect (CYBER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CyberConnect (CYBER), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 75.05M $ 75.05M $ 75.05M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 45.75M $ 45.75M $ 45.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 164.05M $ 164.05M $ 164.05M All-Time High: $ 17.871 $ 17.871 $ 17.871 All-Time Low: $ 0.8991445675485243 $ 0.8991445675485243 $ 0.8991445675485243 Current Price: $ 1.6405 $ 1.6405 $ 1.6405 Learn more about CyberConnect (CYBER) price

CyberConnect (CYBER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CyberConnect (CYBER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CYBER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CYBER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

How to Buy CYBER Interested in adding CyberConnect (CYBER) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CYBER, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

CyberConnect (CYBER) Price History Analysing the price history of CYBER helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CYBER Price History now!

CYBER Price Prediction Want to know where CYBER might be heading? Our CYBER price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CYBER token's Price Prediction now!

