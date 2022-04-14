Convex Finance (CVX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Convex Finance (CVX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Convex Finance (CVX) Information Convex allows Curve.fi liquidity providers to earn trading fees and claim boosted CRV without locking CRV themselves. Liquidity providers can receive boosted CRV and liquidity mining rewards with minimal effort. Official Website: https://www.convexfinance.com/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/BLvmrccP4g1B6SpiVvmQrLUDya1nZ4B2D1nm9jzKF7sz Buy CVX Now!

Convex Finance (CVX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Convex Finance (CVX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 442.08M $ 442.08M $ 442.08M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 98.79M $ 98.79M $ 98.79M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 62.51 $ 62.51 $ 62.51 All-Time Low: $ 1.4333339308751847 $ 1.4333339308751847 $ 1.4333339308751847 Current Price: $ 4.475 $ 4.475 $ 4.475 Learn more about Convex Finance (CVX) price

Convex Finance (CVX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Convex Finance (CVX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CVX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CVX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CVX's tokenomics, explore CVX token's live price!

How to Buy CVX Interested in adding Convex Finance (CVX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CVX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CVX on MEXC now!

Convex Finance (CVX) Price History Analysing the price history of CVX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CVX Price History now!

CVX Price Prediction Want to know where CVX might be heading? Our CVX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CVX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!