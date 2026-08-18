Convex Finance (CVX) Technical Analysis Today The Convex Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CVX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Convex Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

Convex Finance (CVX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $1.578 -- -5.17% +30.62% -7.94%

Convex Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Convex Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 0 Buy 4 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 1 Buy 8 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 1.5763 1.5756 R2 1.5756 1.5752 R1 1.5753 1.575 PP 1.5746 1.5746 S1 1.5743 1.5742 S2 1.5736 1.574 S3 1.5733 1.5736

Convex Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.04M $1.17 M $1.13 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.29 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.91 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.91 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Convex Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow CVXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.06 M 1.57 2026-08-17 $0.11 M 1.59 2026-08-16 $0.12 M 1.64 2026-08-15 $0.10 M 1.58 2026-08-14 -$0.04 M 1.59 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Convex Finance (CVX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Convex Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CVX / USDT $1.578 $1.578 $1.578 -0.75% 39.08K (USDT) Trade