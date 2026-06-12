The plushie toy mascot of pump fun on the Solana blockchain. Collaborating with an Etsy and TikTok vendor we have brought $CUPSEY to the eyes of non crypto people, and crypto people get to purchase the pump fun mascot and create origional content with their plushie. For every plushie purchased 1 is donated to a children’s hospital to children who are unfortunately in tough situations. Bringing the happy pill to children when they could use it most.