CultDAO (CULTDAO) Information CULT is the tradable and liquid token of CULT DAO, transacting CULT will contribute to the protocol by filling the DAO treasury slowly, to fund investments into decentralised technologies. This is achieved due to a 0.4% tax on all CULT transactions. Official Website: https://cultdao.io Whitepaper: https://cultdao.io/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/CULT-DAO-Manifesto-1.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xf0f9d895aca5c8678f706fb8216fa22957685a13 Buy CULTDAO Now!

CultDAO (CULTDAO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CultDAO (CULTDAO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CULTDAO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CULTDAO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CULTDAO's tokenomics, explore CULTDAO token's live price!

