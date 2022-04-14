CUDIS (CUDIS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CUDIS (CUDIS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CUDIS (CUDIS) Information Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world. Official Website: https://www.cudis.xyz Whitepaper: https://whitepaper.cudis.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/CudisfkgWvMKnZ3TWf6iCuHm8pN2ikXhDcWytwz6f6RN Buy CUDIS Now!

CUDIS (CUDIS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 17.30M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 247.50M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 69.91M
All-Time High: $ 0.173
All-Time Low: $ 0.05002430866600899
Current Price: $ 0.06991

CUDIS (CUDIS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CUDIS (CUDIS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CUDIS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CUDIS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CUDIS's tokenomics, explore CUDIS token's live price!

