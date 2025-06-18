What is CUDIS (CUDIS)

Aiming to extend the health-span to 140 years, CUDIS is building the first-ever Longevity protocol, designed to make longevity trackable, personalized, and rewarding. Through the integration of the CUDIS Ring, an AI-powered Longevity Hub, and a blockchain-driven Super App, users gain full ownership of their health data, real-time longevity insights, and economic incentives for optimizing their biological health. CUDIS is building a new longevity ecosystem with realistic and effective products, programs and services with partners around the world.

CUDIS (CUDIS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CUDIS (CUDIS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential.

What is the price of CUDIS (CUDIS) today? The live price of CUDIS (CUDIS) is 0.0891 USD . What is the market cap of CUDIS (CUDIS)? The current market cap of CUDIS is $ 22.05M USD . What is the circulating supply of CUDIS (CUDIS)? The current circulating supply of CUDIS (CUDIS) is 247.50M USD . What was the highest price of CUDIS (CUDIS)? As of 2025-06-18 , the highest price of CUDIS (CUDIS) is 0.173 USD .

