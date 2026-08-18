Citrea Price Today

The live Citrea (CTR) price today is ￡ 0.008395, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008395 per CTR.

Citrea currently ranks #823 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.07M, with a circulating supply of 1.20B CTR. During the last 24 hours, CTR traded between ￡ 0.008299 (low) and ￡ 0.009042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0308294150751046751, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0085961937347920423.

In short-term performance, CTR moved +0.29% in the last hour and +6.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.04K.

Citrea (CTR) Market Information

Rank No.823 Market Cap ￡ 10.07M￡ 10.07M ￡ 10.07M Volume (24H) ￡ 66.04K￡ 66.04K ￡ 66.04K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 83.95M￡ 83.95M ￡ 83.95M Circulation Supply 1.20B 1.20B 1.20B Max Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 12.00% Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Citrea is ￡ 10.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.04K. The circulating supply of CTR is 1.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.95M.