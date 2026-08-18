Citrea Price(CTR)
The live Citrea (CTR) price today is ￡ 0.008395, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008395 per CTR.
Citrea currently ranks #823 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.07M, with a circulating supply of 1.20B CTR. During the last 24 hours, CTR traded between ￡ 0.008299 (low) and ￡ 0.009042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0308294150751046751, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0085961937347920423.
In short-term performance, CTR moved +0.29% in the last hour and +6.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.04K.
No.823
12.00%
BASE
The current Market Cap of Citrea is ￡ 10.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.04K. The circulating supply of CTR is 1.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.95M.
+0.29%
-1.35%
+6.48%
+6.48%
Track the price changes of Citrea for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.00008386
|-1.35%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.000432
|+5.42%
|60 Days
|￡ -0.002225
|-20.96%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.000395
|+4.93%
Today, CTR recorded a change of ￡ -0.00008386 (-1.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000432 (+5.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, CTR saw a change of ￡ -0.002225 (-20.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000395 (+4.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Citrea (CTR)?
Check out the Citrea Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Citrea recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the CTR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Dead Cross
|K < D
|Short-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Pivot ≤ Price ≤ R1
|Between Pivot‑R1
|Just left central pivot, moderately high position.
CTR_USDT is trading at 0.008891 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot point of 0.008851. The current price remains within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1 levels. According to the pivot system, prices are oscillating close to the mid-axis, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. Structurally, no clear breakout signals have emerged, suggesting that the market is still in a consolidative phase. The moving average system shows short-term buying signals, as both the MA and EMA lines point toward an upward trend. However, the MACD indicator has registered a death cross, signaling potential divergence in short-term momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. There is a noticeable decoupling between the trend-following indicators and the oscillators, reflecting mixed directional signals. Volatility remains low, indicating a lack of strong unidirectional driving forces, with momentum distributed rather evenly across various segments. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.008937, approximately 0.5% above the current price. The first support level below is at S1, positioned at 0.008723, roughly 1.9% beneath the current price. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.009065 and S2 at 0.008637. Currently, the price is sandwiched between these near-term support and resistance zones, creating relatively symmetrical space on either side. Traders should closely monitor how far the price deviates from the central pivot point of 0.008851, as this level serves as a key short-term threshold for distinguishing between bullish and bearish positions.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Citrea could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Citrea is the first ZK rollup that settles directly on Bitcoin, verifies zero-knowledge proofs on-chain through BitVM, and preserves Bitcoin-level security while enabling fully programmable smart contracts through its in-house Type 2 zkEVM. The platform fosters a composable ecosystem of Bitcoin applications (₿apps) and features a compliant stablecoin, ctUSD, issued by MoonPay, alongside the first trust-minimized BTC bridge, Clementine.
For a more in-depth understanding of Citrea, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|02-11 14:20:00
|Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
|02-10 18:39:21
|On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
|02-04 11:04:00
|Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
|02-04 00:48:00
|Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|02-01 01:12:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
|01-28 07:44:00
|Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally
Go long or short on CTR with leverage. Explore CTR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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