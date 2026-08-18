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The live Citrea price today is 0.008395 GBP.CTR market cap is 10,074,000 GBP. Track real-time CTR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Citrea price today is 0.008395 GBP.CTR market cap is 10,074,000 GBP. Track real-time CTR to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Citrea Price(CTR)

1 CTR to GBP Live Price:

￡0.00612835
￡0.00612835￡0.00612835
-1.35%1D
GBP
Citrea (CTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:41:33 (UTC+8)

Citrea Price Today

The live Citrea (CTR) price today is ￡ 0.008395, with a 1.35% change over the past 24 hours. The current CTR to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008395 per CTR.

Citrea currently ranks #823 by market capitalisation at ￡ 10.07M, with a circulating supply of 1.20B CTR. During the last 24 hours, CTR traded between ￡ 0.008299 (low) and ￡ 0.009042 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at ￡ 0.0308294150751046751, while the all-time low was ￡ 0.0085961937347920423.

In short-term performance, CTR moved +0.29% in the last hour and +6.48% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 66.04K.

Citrea (CTR) Market Information

No.823

￡ 10.07M
￡ 10.07M￡ 10.07M

￡ 66.04K
￡ 66.04K￡ 66.04K

￡ 83.95M
￡ 83.95M￡ 83.95M

1.20B
1.20B 1.20B

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

10,000,000,000
10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000

12.00%

BASE

The current Market Cap of Citrea is ￡ 10.07M, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 66.04K. The circulating supply of CTR is 1.20B, with a total supply of 10000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 83.95M.

Citrea Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.008299
￡ 0.008299￡ 0.008299
24H Low
￡ 0.009042
￡ 0.009042￡ 0.009042
24H High

￡ 0.008299
￡ 0.008299￡ 0.008299

￡ 0.009042
￡ 0.009042￡ 0.009042

￡ 0.0308294150751046751
￡ 0.0308294150751046751￡ 0.0308294150751046751

￡ 0.0085961937347920423
￡ 0.0085961937347920423￡ 0.0085961937347920423

+0.29%

-1.35%

+6.48%

+6.48%

Citrea (CTR) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Citrea for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.00008386-1.35%
30 Days￡ +0.000432+5.42%
60 Days￡ -0.002225-20.96%
90 Days￡ +0.000395+4.93%
Citrea Price Change Today

Today, CTR recorded a change of ￡ -0.00008386 (-1.35%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Citrea 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.000432 (+5.42%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Citrea 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CTR saw a change of ￡ -0.002225 (-20.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Citrea 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.000395 (+4.93%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Citrea (CTR)?

Check out the Citrea Price History page now.

Analysis for Citrea

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Citrea recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Citrea market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the CTR market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJDead CrossK < DShort-term momentum cooling down, temperature falling.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPivot ≤ Price ≤ R1Between Pivot‑R1Just left central pivot, moderately high position.

CTR_USDT is trading at 0.008891 on the 4-hour timeframe, with the price currently above the central pivot point of 0.008851. The current price remains within a narrow range bounded by S1 and R1 levels. According to the pivot system, prices are oscillating close to the mid-axis, indicating a temporary balance between bullish and bearish forces. Structurally, no clear breakout signals have emerged, suggesting that the market is still in a consolidative phase. The moving average system shows short-term buying signals, as both the MA and EMA lines point toward an upward trend. However, the MACD indicator has registered a death cross, signaling potential divergence in short-term momentum. Meanwhile, the RSI remains in a neutral zone, without showing any extreme overbought or oversold conditions. There is a noticeable decoupling between the trend-following indicators and the oscillators, reflecting mixed directional signals. Volatility remains low, indicating a lack of strong unidirectional driving forces, with momentum distributed rather evenly across various segments. Near-term resistance lies at the R1 level of 0.008937, approximately 0.5% above the current price. The first support level below is at S1, positioned at 0.008723, roughly 1.9% beneath the current price. Further reference levels include R2 at 0.009065 and S2 at 0.008637. Currently, the price is sandwiched between these near-term support and resistance zones, creating relatively symmetrical space on either side. Traders should closely monitor how far the price deviates from the central pivot point of 0.008851, as this level serves as a key short-term threshold for distinguishing between bullish and bearish positions.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

Price Prediction for Citrea

Citrea (CTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CTR in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Citrea (CTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Citrea could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Citrea will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CTR price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Citrea Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Citrea in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Citrea? Buying CTR is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Citrea. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Citrea (CTR) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Citrea will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Citrea (CTR) Guide

What can you do with Citrea

Owning Citrea allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Citrea (CTR) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Citrea (CTR)

Citrea is the first ZK rollup that settles directly on Bitcoin, verifies zero-knowledge proofs on-chain through BitVM, and preserves Bitcoin-level security while enabling fully programmable smart contracts through its in-house Type 2 zkEVM. The platform fosters a composable ecosystem of Bitcoin applications (₿apps) and features a compliant stablecoin, ctUSD, issued by MoonPay, alongside the first trust-minimized BTC bridge, Clementine.

Citrea Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Citrea, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Citrea Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Base EcosystemBinance Alpha SpotlightCitrea Ecosystem

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Citrea

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:41:33 (UTC+8)

Citrea (CTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Citrea

CTR USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on CTR with leverage. Explore CTR USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Citrea (CTR) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Citrea price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CTR/USDT
￡0.00612835
￡0.00612835￡0.00612835
-1.29%
7.68M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

CTR-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

CTR
CTR
GBP
GBP

1 CTR = 0.00612835 GBP