CertiK Chain is a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. It aims to act as the basis where blockchain infrastructure and decentralized applications can be built securely.

CertiK Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as CertiK, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CTK? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our CertiK price prediction page.

CertiK Price History

Tracing CTK's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CTK's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our CertiK price history page.

How to buy CertiK (CTK)

CTK to Local Currencies

CertiK Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of CertiK, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CertiK What is the price of CertiK (CTK) today? The live price of CertiK (CTK) is 0.3153 USD . What is the market cap of CertiK (CTK)? The current market cap of CertiK is $ 45.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CTK by its real-time market price of 0.3153 USD . What is the circulating supply of CertiK (CTK)? The current circulating supply of CertiK (CTK) is 144.90M USD . What was the highest price of CertiK (CTK)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of CertiK (CTK) is 3.2827 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of CertiK (CTK)? The 24-hour trading volume of CertiK (CTK) is $ 398.73K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

