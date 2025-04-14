What is Creditcoin (CTC)

Launched on 04/04/2019 by a team based in the US, Canada, South Korea, Nigeria, and Estonia, Creditcoin aims to address the lack of credit system among the unbanked in the emerging market. People who cannot access the banking system have to borrow from non-banks. However, credit records with non-banks are not accepted by the banks since they cannot trust the data. The project aims to solve the problem by recording credit transaction history objectively on a public blockchain.

Creditcoin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Creditcoin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CTC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Creditcoin price prediction page.

Creditcoin Price History

Tracing CTC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CTC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Creditcoin price history page.

How to buy Creditcoin (CTC)

CTC to Local Currencies

Creditcoin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Creditcoin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Creditcoin What is the price of Creditcoin (CTC) today? The live price of Creditcoin (CTC) is 0.5695 USD . What is the market cap of Creditcoin (CTC)? The current market cap of Creditcoin is $ 255.94M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CTC by its real-time market price of 0.5695 USD . What is the circulating supply of Creditcoin (CTC)? The current circulating supply of Creditcoin (CTC) is 449.42M USD . What was the highest price of Creditcoin (CTC)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Creditcoin (CTC) is 4.987 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Creditcoin (CTC)? The 24-hour trading volume of Creditcoin (CTC) is $ 746.20K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

