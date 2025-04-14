What is Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI)

subs.fun is a social platform where users can post, trade, and earn rewards in tokenized subforums ("subs"). Each sub has its own token and a dedicated AI assistant ("subagent") that learns from forum content and rewards high-quality contributors. Joining a sub requires holding tokens, and users train the AI by posting, interacting, and voting. High-quality content earns more token rewards. CRYPTOAI is the first token on this platform.

Crypto AI Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Crypto AI, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRYPTOAI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Crypto AI price prediction page.

Crypto AI Price History

Tracing CRYPTOAI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRYPTOAI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Crypto AI price history page.

Crypto AI Resource

What is the price of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI) today? The live price of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI) is 0.000177 USD . What is the market cap of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI)? The current market cap of Crypto AI is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRYPTOAI by its real-time market price of 0.000177 USD . What is the circulating supply of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI)? The current circulating supply of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI) is -- USD . What was the highest price of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI) is 0.011526 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Crypto AI (CRYPTOAI) is $ 62.74K USD .

