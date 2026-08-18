CRYPGPT Price Today

The live CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) price today is ￡ 0.05496, with a 1.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current CRYPGPT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05496 per CRYPGPT.

CRYPGPT currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- CRYPGPT. During the last 24 hours, CRYPGPT traded between ￡ 0.05334 (low) and ￡ 0.05593 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, CRYPGPT moved +0.18% in the last hour and +5.06% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 41.31K.

CRYPGPT (CRYPGPT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 41.31K￡ 41.31K ￡ 41.31K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 46.72M￡ 46.72M ￡ 46.72M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 850,000,000 850,000,000 850,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of CRYPGPT is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 41.31K. The circulating supply of CRYPGPT is --, with a total supply of 850000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 46.72M.