What is Cratos (CRTS)

CRATOS is a V2E (Vote to Earn) token used within the CRATOS app, a real-time voting platform that has secured a total number of 350,000 downloads and over 150,000 users by far. Users can earn tokens as a reward by their activities on the app. The vote result will be displayed immediately with the geographic data and being recorded into the blockchain.

Cratos Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Cratos, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CRTS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Cratos price prediction page.

Cratos Price History

Tracing CRTS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CRTS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Cratos price history page.

How to buy Cratos (CRTS)

Looking for how to buy Cratos? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cratos on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRTS to Local Currencies

Cratos Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Cratos, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cratos What is the price of Cratos (CRTS) today? The live price of Cratos (CRTS) is 0.0002709 USD . What is the market cap of Cratos (CRTS)? The current market cap of Cratos is $ 13.36M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CRTS by its real-time market price of 0.0002709 USD . What is the circulating supply of Cratos (CRTS)? The current circulating supply of Cratos (CRTS) is 49.30B USD . What was the highest price of Cratos (CRTS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Cratos (CRTS) is 0.014103 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Cratos (CRTS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Cratos (CRTS) is $ 118.37K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

