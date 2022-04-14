CRT Project (CRT) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CRT Project (CRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CRT Project (CRT) Information The CRT Project (Create to Reality Token) is an AI-powered decentralized content ecosystem that transforms user-generated stories into real-world media productions. By enabling users to collaboratively write and submit narrative scenarios, CRT uses advanced artificial intelligence to adapt these contributions into structured scripts and visual storyboards. Official Website: https://www.crt-project.xyz/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x0a4105a67940724194219c0bd683d57a2a51a819 Buy CRT Now!

CRT Project (CRT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CRT Project (CRT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 20.00B $ 20.00B $ 20.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 144.20K $ 144.20K $ 144.20K All-Time High: $ 0.03724 $ 0.03724 $ 0.03724 All-Time Low: $ 0.000005375005047491 $ 0.000005375005047491 $ 0.000005375005047491 Current Price: $ 0.00000721 $ 0.00000721 $ 0.00000721 Learn more about CRT Project (CRT) price

CRT Project (CRT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CRT Project (CRT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRT tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRT tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRT's tokenomics, explore CRT token's live price!

