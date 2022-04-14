Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Crown by Third Time (CROWN2), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Information CROWN is the utility token of the Photo Finish™LIVE virtual horse racing ecosystem created by Third Time Entertainment, a development studio whose previous horse racing games have been downloaded nearly 15 million times worldwide. Players stake CROWN tokens to proportionally own racetracks and receive a percentage of race entry fees in the form of DERBY, the in-game virtual currency. Official Website: https://thirdtimegames.com Whitepaper: https://cdn.photofinish.live/production/docs/CrownWhitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/GDfnEsia2WLAW5t8yx2X5j2mkfA74i5kwGdDuZHt7XmG Buy CROWN2 Now!

Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Crown by Third Time (CROWN2), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 32.27M $ 32.27M $ 32.27M Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 190.62M $ 190.62M $ 190.62M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 42.33M $ 42.33M $ 42.33M All-Time High: $ 1.935 $ 1.935 $ 1.935 All-Time Low: $ 0.0100394548203388 $ 0.0100394548203388 $ 0.0100394548203388 Current Price: $ 0.1693 $ 0.1693 $ 0.1693 Learn more about Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) price

Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CROWN2 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CROWN2 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CROWN2's tokenomics, explore CROWN2 token's live price!

Crown by Third Time (CROWN2) Price History Analysing the price history of CROWN2 helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CROWN2 Price History now!

