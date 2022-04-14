CROWN (CROWN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CROWN (CROWN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CROWN (CROWN) Information CROWN is the very first global entertainment token by bridging traditional intellectual properties (IPs) with blockchain technology to enhance the business and create additional value to CROWN Token holders and the community. Our token holders will gain exposure to the fast-growing sectors of intellectual properties, NFTs and Metaverse, while receiving rewards, benefits, and privileges from our ecosystems. We are backed by multi-million-dollar production companies, a backlog with years of intellectual property rights, and deep partnerships with the very best in the industry. We believe in the power of intellectual properties. The IPs from one story can be expanded into other rapidly growing industries such as gaming, comics, novels, merchandise, series, movies, and NFTs. Official Website: https://crowntoken.io/ Whitepaper: https://cdn.crowntoken.io/Crown-Whitepaper-April-2023.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/address/0xF3Bb9F16677F2B86EfD1DFca1c141A99783Fde58 Buy CROWN Now!

CROWN (CROWN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CROWN (CROWN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 140.00M $ 140.00M $ 140.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.84M $ 4.84M $ 4.84M All-Time High: $ 3.996 $ 3.996 $ 3.996 All-Time Low: $ 0.03333138459821321 $ 0.03333138459821321 $ 0.03333138459821321 Current Price: $ 0.0346 $ 0.0346 $ 0.0346 Learn more about CROWN (CROWN) price

CROWN (CROWN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CROWN (CROWN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CROWN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CROWN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CROWN's tokenomics, explore CROWN token's live price!

