Market Cap: $ 32.61M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 335.22M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 97.27M
All-Time High: $ 0.44571
All-Time Low: $ 0.04656997751656906
Current Price: $ 0.09727

CROSS (CROSS) Information CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies. CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies. Official Website: https://www.ogfcorp.com/ Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x6bf62ca91e397b5a7d1d6bce97d9092065d7a510#tokenInfo

CROSS (CROSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CROSS (CROSS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CROSS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CROSS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CROSS's tokenomics, explore CROSS token's live price!

CROSS (CROSS) Price History Analysing the price history of CROSS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

