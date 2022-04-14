ONEchain (CROSS) Technical Analysis Today The ONEchain Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CROSS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about ONEchain's analysis below. Sign Up

ONEchain (CROSS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.10038 -- +3.45% +40.48% +7.63%

ONEchain Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of ONEchain across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.1006 0.10058 R2 0.10058 0.10055 R1 0.10053 0.10054 PP 0.10051 0.10051 S1 0.10046 0.10048 S2 0.10044 0.10047 S3 0.10039 0.10044

ONEchain Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.08M $4.04 M $4.12 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.68 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.68 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.06M 7-Day Active Buys $3.19 M 7-Day Active Sells $3.13 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. ONEchain Capital Flow Net Inflow CROSSUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade ONEchain (CROSS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live ONEchain price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CROSS / USDT $0.10038 $0.10038 $0.10038 +3.26% 1.15M (USDT) Trade