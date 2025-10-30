The live CROSS price today is 0.12718 USD. Track real-time CROSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CROSS price trend easily at MEXC now.The live CROSS price today is 0.12718 USD. Track real-time CROSS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CROSS price trend easily at MEXC now.

CROSS Price(CROSS)

1 CROSS to USD Live Price:

$0.12712
-2.95%1D
USD
CROSS (CROSS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:20:57 (UTC+8)

CROSS (CROSS) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.12704
24H Low
$ 0.13633
24H High

$ 0.12704
$ 0.13633
$ 0.4431755260236053
$ 0.04656997751656906
-1.72%

-2.94%

+3.52%

+3.52%

CROSS (CROSS) real-time price is $ 0.12718. Over the past 24 hours, CROSS traded between a low of $ 0.12704 and a high of $ 0.13633, showing active market volatility. CROSS's all-time high price is $ 0.4431755260236053, while its all-time low price is $ 0.04656997751656906.

In terms of short-term performance, CROSS has changed by -1.72% over the past hour, -2.94% over 24 hours, and +3.52% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

CROSS (CROSS) Market Information

No.453

$ 42.63M
$ 74.24K
$ 127.18M
335.22M
1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000
33.52%

BSC

The current Market Cap of CROSS is $ 42.63M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 74.24K. The circulating supply of CROSS is 335.22M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 127.18M.

CROSS (CROSS) Price History USD

Track the price changes of CROSS for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.003864-2.94%
30 Days$ -0.08904-41.19%
60 Days$ -0.08833-40.99%
90 Days$ -0.16082-55.85%
CROSS Price Change Today

Today, CROSS recorded a change of $ -0.003864 (-2.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.

CROSS 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.08904 (-41.19%), showing the token's short-term performance.

CROSS 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CROSS saw a change of $ -0.08833 (-40.99%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

CROSS 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.16082 (-55.85%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of CROSS (CROSS)?

Check out the CROSS Price History page now.

What is CROSS (CROSS)

CROSS is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for Web3 gaming. Its business model focuses on providing full-stack infrastructure for on-chain games and capturing value through gas fees, DEX trading, NFT transactions, and developer tools. The project’s vision is to create a scalable, performance-driven ecosystem that bridges Web2-scale gaming with Web3 ownership and token economies.

CROSS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your CROSS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CROSS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about CROSS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your CROSS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

CROSS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will CROSS (CROSS) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your CROSS (CROSS) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for CROSS.

Check the CROSS price prediction now!

CROSS (CROSS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of CROSS (CROSS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CROSS token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy CROSS (CROSS)

Looking for how to buy CROSS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase CROSS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CROSS to Local Currencies

1 CROSS(CROSS) to VND
3,346.7417
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AUD
A$0.1945854
1 CROSS(CROSS) to GBP
0.0966568
1 CROSS(CROSS) to EUR
0.1093748
1 CROSS(CROSS) to USD
$0.12718
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MYR
RM0.534156
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TRY
5.3390164
1 CROSS(CROSS) to JPY
¥19.58572
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ARS
ARS$182.7296804
1 CROSS(CROSS) to RUB
10.1922052
1 CROSS(CROSS) to INR
11.2821378
1 CROSS(CROSS) to IDR
Rp2,119.6658188
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PHP
7.50362
1 CROSS(CROSS) to EGP
￡E.6.0067114
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BRL
R$0.6855002
1 CROSS(CROSS) to CAD
C$0.178052
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BDT
15.5490268
1 CROSS(CROSS) to NGN
184.3181586
1 CROSS(CROSS) to COP
$494.863739
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ZAR
R.2.206573
1 CROSS(CROSS) to UAH
5.3402882
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TZS
T.Sh.313.250699
1 CROSS(CROSS) to VES
Bs27.85242
1 CROSS(CROSS) to CLP
$119.80356
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PKR
Rs35.9970272
1 CROSS(CROSS) to KZT
67.46899
1 CROSS(CROSS) to THB
฿4.1282628
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TWD
NT$3.9120568
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AED
د.إ0.4667506
1 CROSS(CROSS) to CHF
Fr0.101744
1 CROSS(CROSS) to HKD
HK$0.9869168
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AMD
֏48.6895912
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MAD
.د.م1.1776868
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MXN
$2.365548
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SAR
ريال0.4756532
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ETB
Br19.5564686
1 CROSS(CROSS) to KES
KSh16.4354714
1 CROSS(CROSS) to JOD
د.أ0.09017062
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PLN
0.4667506
1 CROSS(CROSS) to RON
лв0.559592
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SEK
kr1.2043946
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BGN
лв0.2136624
1 CROSS(CROSS) to HUF
Ft42.8354958
1 CROSS(CROSS) to CZK
2.683498
1 CROSS(CROSS) to KWD
د.ك0.03891708
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ILS
0.413335
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BOB
Bs0.8788138
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AZN
0.216206
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TJS
SM1.170056
1 CROSS(CROSS) to GEL
0.3459296
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AOA
Kz116.5719162
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BHD
.د.ب0.04794686
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BMD
$0.12718
1 CROSS(CROSS) to DKK
kr0.8215828
1 CROSS(CROSS) to HNL
L3.344834
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MUR
5.7955926
1 CROSS(CROSS) to NAD
$2.200214
1 CROSS(CROSS) to NOK
kr1.2832462
1 CROSS(CROSS) to NZD
$0.2212932
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PAB
B/.0.12718
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PGK
K0.5354278
1 CROSS(CROSS) to QAR
ر.ق0.4629352
1 CROSS(CROSS) to RSD
дин.12.8871494
1 CROSS(CROSS) to UZS
soʻm1,532.2888042
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ALL
L10.6360634
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ANG
ƒ0.2276522
1 CROSS(CROSS) to AWG
ƒ0.2276522
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BBD
$0.25436
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BAM
KM0.2136624
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BIF
Fr375.05382
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BND
$0.1640622
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BSD
$0.12718
1 CROSS(CROSS) to JMD
$20.3348102
1 CROSS(CROSS) to KHR
510.7625108
1 CROSS(CROSS) to KMF
Fr53.79714
1 CROSS(CROSS) to LAK
2,764.7825534
1 CROSS(CROSS) to LKR
රු38.7148638
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MDL
L2.1467984
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MGA
Ar570.313274
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MOP
P1.01744
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MVR
1.945854
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MWK
MK220.7984698
1 CROSS(CROSS) to MZN
MT8.1280738
1 CROSS(CROSS) to NPR
रु18.0417548
1 CROSS(CROSS) to PYG
901.96056
1 CROSS(CROSS) to RWF
Fr184.79254
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SBD
$1.0466914
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SCR
1.7601712
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SRD
$4.9142352
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SVC
$1.112825
1 CROSS(CROSS) to SZL
L2.200214
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TMT
m0.4464018
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TND
د.ت0.37416356
1 CROSS(CROSS) to TTD
$0.8610086
1 CROSS(CROSS) to UGX
Sh443.09512
1 CROSS(CROSS) to XAF
Fr72.11106
1 CROSS(CROSS) to XCD
$0.343386
1 CROSS(CROSS) to XOF
Fr72.11106
1 CROSS(CROSS) to XPF
Fr13.09954
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BWP
P1.704212
1 CROSS(CROSS) to BZD
$0.2556318
1 CROSS(CROSS) to CVE
$12.056664
1 CROSS(CROSS) to DJF
Fr22.63804
1 CROSS(CROSS) to DOP
$8.1662278
1 CROSS(CROSS) to DZD
د.ج16.5244974
1 CROSS(CROSS) to FJD
$0.2886986
1 CROSS(CROSS) to GNF
Fr1,105.8301
1 CROSS(CROSS) to GTQ
Q0.9741988
1 CROSS(CROSS) to GYD
$26.6225894
1 CROSS(CROSS) to ISK
kr15.77032

For a more in-depth understanding of CROSS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official CROSS Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CROSS

How much is CROSS (CROSS) worth today?
The live CROSS price in USD is 0.12718 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CROSS to USD price?
The current price of CROSS to USD is $ 0.12718. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of CROSS?
The market cap for CROSS is $ 42.63M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CROSS?
The circulating supply of CROSS is 335.22M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CROSS?
CROSS achieved an ATH price of 0.4431755260236053 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CROSS?
CROSS saw an ATL price of 0.04656997751656906 USD.
What is the trading volume of CROSS?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CROSS is $ 74.24K USD.
Will CROSS go higher this year?
CROSS might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CROSS price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
CROSS (CROSS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
