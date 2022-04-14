Cronos (CRO) Tokenomics

Cronos (CRO) Information

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 with the goal of accelerating the world’s transition to cryptocurrency. Key products include: the Crypto.com Wallet & Card App, a place to buy, sell, and pay with crypto, the MCO Visa Card, a metal card with no annual fees, and the Crypto.com Chain, which reportedly enables users to pay and be paid in crypto, anywhere, for free. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a team size of 120+. For more information, please visit: www.crypto.com

Official Website:
https://cronos.org/
Whitepaper:
https://whitepaper.cronos.org/
Block Explorer:
https://solscan.io/token/DvjMYMVeXgKxaixGKpzQThLoG98nc7HSU7eanzsdCboA

Market Cap:
$ 4.54B
Total Supply:
$ 100.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 32.36B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 14.03B
All-Time High:
$ 0.97455
All-Time Low:
$ 0.0114866815226
Current Price:
$ 0.14026
Cronos (CRO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cronos (CRO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CRO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CRO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Cronos (CRO) Price History

Analysing the price history of CRO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

CRO Price Prediction

Want to know where CRO might be heading? Our CRO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

