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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cronos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cronos, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cronos (CRO) Technical Analysis Today

Cronos (CRO) Technical Analysis Today

The Cronos Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CRO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cronos's analysis below.

Cronos (CRO) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.04629---1.70%-23.05%-32.87%
Know more about Cronos Price

Cronos Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cronos across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 7
Neutral 7
Buy 12
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 6Neutral 3Buy 5
Technical Indicators:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 4Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.04617
0.04616
R2
0.04616
0.04615
R1
0.04615
0.04615
PP
0.04614
0.04614
S1
0.04613
0.04613
S2
0.04612
0.04613
S3
0.04611
0.04612

Cronos Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.09M
$4.44 M
$4.53 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.40 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.45 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.04M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.54 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.58 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cronos Capital Flow

Net InflowCROUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.24 M0.05
2026-08-17$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-16-$0.13 M0.05
2026-08-15$0.02 M0.05
2026-08-14-$0.17 M0.05

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cronos

Trade Cronos (CRO) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cronos price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
CRO/USDT
$0.0463
$0.0463$0.0463
-2.05%
2.06M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

CRO-to-USD Calculator

Amount

CRO
CRO
USD
USD

1 CRO = 0.04629 USD