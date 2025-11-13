Circle xStock (CRCLX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Circle xStock (CRCLX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Information Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying). CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying). CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://assets.backed.fi/products/circle-xstock Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/XsueG8BtpquVJX9LVLLEGuViXUungE6WmK5YZ3p3bd1

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Circle xStock (CRCLX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CRCLX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CRCLX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CRCLX's tokenomics, explore CRCLX token's live price!

