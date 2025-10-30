The live Circle xStock price today is 131.33 USD. Track real-time CRCLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRCLX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Circle xStock price today is 131.33 USD. Track real-time CRCLX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore CRCLX price trend easily at MEXC now.

Circle xStock Price(CRCLX)

1 CRCLX to USD Live Price:

$131.33
-1.12%1D
USD
Circle xStock (CRCLX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:25:58 (UTC+8)

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 130.98
24H Low
$ 136.86
24H High

$ 130.98
$ 136.86
$ 258.3037707311062
$ 108.7001141157051
-0.18%

-1.11%

+4.35%

+4.35%

Circle xStock (CRCLX) real-time price is $ 131.33. Over the past 24 hours, CRCLX traded between a low of $ 130.98 and a high of $ 136.86, showing active market volatility. CRCLX's all-time high price is $ 258.3037707311062, while its all-time low price is $ 108.7001141157051.

In terms of short-term performance, CRCLX has changed by -0.18% over the past hour, -1.11% over 24 hours, and +4.35% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Market Information

No.1131

$ 10.45M
$ 64.87K
$ 10.45M
79.60K
79,598.43498892
SOL

The current Market Cap of Circle xStock is $ 10.45M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 64.87K. The circulating supply of CRCLX is 79.60K, with a total supply of 79598.43498892. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.45M.

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Circle xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.4876-1.11%
30 Days$ -6.23-4.53%
60 Days$ -0.81-0.62%
90 Days$ -44.54-25.33%
Circle xStock Price Change Today

Today, CRCLX recorded a change of $ -1.4876 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Circle xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -6.23 (-4.53%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Circle xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CRCLX saw a change of $ -0.81 (-0.62%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Circle xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -44.54 (-25.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Circle xStock (CRCLX)?

Check out the Circle xStock Price History page now.

What is Circle xStock (CRCLX)

Circle xStock (CRCLx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. CRCLx tracks the price of Circle Internet Group (the underlying). CRCLx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of Circle Internet Group, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

Circle xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Circle xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CRCLX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Circle xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Circle xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Circle xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Circle xStock (CRCLX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Circle xStock (CRCLX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Circle xStock.

Check the Circle xStock price prediction now!

Circle xStock (CRCLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Circle xStock (CRCLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRCLX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Circle xStock (CRCLX)

Looking for how to buy Circle xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Circle xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

CRCLX to Local Currencies

1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to VND
3,455,948.95
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AUD
A$199.6216
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to GBP
98.4975
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to EUR
112.9438
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to USD
$131.33
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MYR
RM551.586
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TRY
5,511.9201
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to JPY
¥20,224.82
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ARS
ARS$188,692.3174
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to RUB
10,539.2325
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to INR
11,645.0311
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to IDR
Rp2,188,832.4578
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PHP
7,739.2769
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to EGP
￡E.6,205.3425
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BRL
R$705.2421
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to CAD
C$182.5487
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BDT
16,052.4659
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to NGN
190,608.4221
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to COP
$513,007.8125
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ZAR
R.2,270.6957
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to UAH
5,522.4265
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TZS
T.Sh.322,677.81
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to VES
Bs28,761.27
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to CLP
$123,712.86
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PKR
Rs37,077.0856
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to KZT
69,413.1582
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to THB
฿4,260.3452
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TWD
NT$4,033.1443
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AED
د.إ481.9811
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to CHF
Fr105.064
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to HKD
HK$1,019.1208
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AMD
֏50,259.991
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MAD
.د.م1,210.8626
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MXN
$2,428.2917
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SAR
ريال492.4875
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ETB
Br20,080.357
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to KES
KSh16,966.5227
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to JOD
د.أ93.11297
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PLN
479.3545
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to RON
лв575.2254
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SEK
kr1,237.1286
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BGN
лв220.6344
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to HUF
Ft43,995.55
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to CZK
2,756.6167
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to KWD
د.ك40.18698
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ILS
426.8225
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BOB
Bs906.177
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AZN
223.261
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TJS
SM1,208.236
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to GEL
357.2176
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AOA
Kz120,375.7647
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BHD
.د.ب49.38008
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BMD
$131.33
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to DKK
kr844.4519
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to HNL
L3,450.0391
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MUR
5,984.7081
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to NAD
$2,247.0563
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to NOK
kr1,319.8665
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to NZD
$227.2009
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PAB
B/.131.33
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PGK
K559.4658
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to QAR
ر.ق478.0412
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to RSD
дин.13,273.5231
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to UZS
soʻm1,582,288.7927
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ALL
L10,921.4028
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ANG
ƒ235.0807
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to AWG
ƒ235.0807
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BBD
$262.66
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BAM
KM220.6344
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BIF
Fr388,474.14
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BND
$169.4157
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BSD
$131.33
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to JMD
$20,985.2207
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to KHR
527,429.1598
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to KMF
Fr55,552.59
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to LAK
2,854,999.9429
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to LKR
රු39,978.1653
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MDL
L2,226.0435
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MGA
Ar588,923.119
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MOP
P1,050.64
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MVR
2,009.349
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MWK
MK228,003.3263
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to MZN
MT8,393.3003
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to NPR
रु18,522.7832
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to PYG
931,392.36
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to RWF
Fr190,559.83
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SBD
$1,080.8459
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SCR
1,821.5471
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SRD
$5,074.5912
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SVC
$1,147.8242
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to SZL
L2,247.0563
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TMT
m460.9683
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TND
د.ت385.58488
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to TTD
$889.1041
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to UGX
Sh457,553.72
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to XAF
Fr74,201.45
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to XCD
$354.591
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to XOF
Fr74,201.45
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to XPF
Fr13,395.66
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BWP
P1,748.0023
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to BZD
$263.9733
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to CVE
$12,450.084
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to DJF
Fr23,245.41
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to DOP
$8,428.7594
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to DZD
د.ج17,068.9601
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to FJD
$296.8058
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to GNF
Fr1,141,914.35
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to GTQ
Q1,004.6745
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to GYD
$27,474.236
1 Circle xStock(CRCLX) to ISK
kr16,153.59

Circle xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Circle xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Circle xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Circle xStock

How much is Circle xStock (CRCLX) worth today?
The live CRCLX price in USD is 131.33 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CRCLX to USD price?
The current price of CRCLX to USD is $ 131.33. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Circle xStock?
The market cap for CRCLX is $ 10.45M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CRCLX?
The circulating supply of CRCLX is 79.60K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRCLX?
CRCLX achieved an ATH price of 258.3037707311062 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRCLX?
CRCLX saw an ATL price of 108.7001141157051 USD.
What is the trading volume of CRCLX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRCLX is $ 64.87K USD.
Will CRCLX go higher this year?
CRCLX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRCLX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

