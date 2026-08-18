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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CoW Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on CoW Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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CoW Protocol (COW) Technical Analysis Today

CoW Protocol (COW) Technical Analysis Today

The CoW Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COW's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about CoW Protocol's analysis below.

CoW Protocol (COW) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.106--+0.76%-20.31%-35.80%
Know more about CoW Protocol Price

CoW Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of CoW Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 15
Neutral 1
Buy 10
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 12Neutral 0Buy 2
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 1Buy 8
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.1057
0.1057
R2
0.1057
0.1056
R1
0.1056
0.1056
PP
0.1056
0.1056
S1
0.1055
0.1055
S2
0.1055
0.1055
S3
0.1054
0.1055

CoW Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.75M
$4.77 M
$5.52 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$4.63 M
3-Day Active Sells
$4.60 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.08M
7-Day Active Buys
$12.10 M
7-Day Active Sells
$12.01 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

CoW Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowCOWUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.10 M0.11
2026-08-17-$0.24 M0.11
2026-08-16-$0.38 M0.12
2026-08-15$0.65 M0.15
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.10

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about CoW Protocol

Trade CoW Protocol (COW) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live CoW Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COW/USDT
$0.106
$0.106$0.106
-5.18%
1.00M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

COW-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COW
COW
USD
USD

1 COW = 0.106 USD