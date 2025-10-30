The live Cosplay Token price today is 0.001957 USD. Track real-time COT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Cosplay Token price today is 0.001957 USD. Track real-time COT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore COT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Cosplay Token Logo

Cosplay Token Price(COT)

1 COT to USD Live Price:

$0.001957
$0.001957$0.001957
+4.26%1D
USD
Cosplay Token (COT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:20:18 (UTC+8)

Cosplay Token (COT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.001848
$ 0.001848$ 0.001848
24H Low
$ 0.001966
$ 0.001966$ 0.001966
24H High

$ 0.001848
$ 0.001848$ 0.001848

$ 0.001966
$ 0.001966$ 0.001966

$ 0.20071997640034067
$ 0.20071997640034067$ 0.20071997640034067

$ 0.001063216445440777
$ 0.001063216445440777$ 0.001063216445440777

+0.51%

+4.26%

+1.24%

+1.24%

Cosplay Token (COT) real-time price is $ 0.001957. Over the past 24 hours, COT traded between a low of $ 0.001848 and a high of $ 0.001966, showing active market volatility. COT's all-time high price is $ 0.20071997640034067, while its all-time low price is $ 0.001063216445440777.

In terms of short-term performance, COT has changed by +0.51% over the past hour, +4.26% over 24 hours, and +1.24% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Cosplay Token (COT) Market Information

No.2362

$ 771.76K
$ 771.76K$ 771.76K

$ 9.64K
$ 9.64K$ 9.64K

$ 1.96M
$ 1.96M$ 1.96M

394.36M
394.36M 394.36M

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

39.43%

ETH

The current Market Cap of Cosplay Token is $ 771.76K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 9.64K. The circulating supply of COT is 394.36M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.96M.

Cosplay Token (COT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Cosplay Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00007996+4.26%
30 Days$ -0.000267-12.01%
60 Days$ -0.000324-14.21%
90 Days$ -0.000351-15.21%
Cosplay Token Price Change Today

Today, COT recorded a change of $ +0.00007996 (+4.26%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Cosplay Token 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000267 (-12.01%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Cosplay Token 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COT saw a change of $ -0.000324 (-14.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Cosplay Token 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000351 (-15.21%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Cosplay Token (COT)?

Check out the Cosplay Token Price History page now.

What is Cosplay Token (COT)

A Japan-originated project aiming to connect the global cosplay community via the $COT token. It has evolved from the 'WorldCosplay' platform (1.2M+ users) and bridges real-world events with digital engagement to create a new economic sphere for the cosplay culture.

Cosplay Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Cosplay Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check COT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Cosplay Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Cosplay Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Cosplay Token Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Cosplay Token (COT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Cosplay Token (COT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Cosplay Token.

Check the Cosplay Token price prediction now!

Cosplay Token (COT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Cosplay Token (COT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about COT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Cosplay Token (COT)

Looking for how to buy Cosplay Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Cosplay Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

COT to Local Currencies

1 Cosplay Token(COT) to VND
51.498455
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AUD
A$0.00299421
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to GBP
0.00148732
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to EUR
0.00168302
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to USD
$0.001957
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MYR
RM0.0082194
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TRY
0.08215486
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to JPY
¥0.301378
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ARS
ARS$2.81177846
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to RUB
0.15683398
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to INR
0.17360547
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to IDR
Rp32.61665362
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PHP
0.115463
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to EGP
￡E.0.09242911
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BRL
R$0.01054823
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to CAD
C$0.0027398
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BDT
0.23926282
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to NGN
2.83622139
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to COP
$7.61478485
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ZAR
R.0.03395395
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to UAH
0.08217443
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TZS
T.Sh.4.82018885
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to VES
Bs0.428583
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to CLP
$1.843494
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PKR
Rs0.55390928
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to KZT
1.0381885
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to THB
฿0.06352422
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TWD
NT$0.06019732
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AED
د.إ0.00718219
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to CHF
Fr0.0015656
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to HKD
HK$0.01518632
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AMD
֏0.74921788
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MAD
.د.م0.01812182
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MXN
$0.0364002
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SAR
ريال0.00731918
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ETB
Br0.30092789
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to KES
KSh0.25290311
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to JOD
د.أ0.001387513
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PLN
0.00718219
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to RON
лв0.0086108
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SEK
kr0.01853279
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BGN
лв0.00328776
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to HUF
Ft0.65913717
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to CZK
0.0412927
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to KWD
د.ك0.000598842
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ILS
0.00636025
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BOB
Bs0.01352287
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AZN
0.0033269
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TJS
SM0.0180044
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to GEL
0.00532304
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AOA
Kz1.79376663
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BHD
.د.ب0.000737789
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BMD
$0.001957
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to DKK
kr0.01264222
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to HNL
L0.0514691
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MUR
0.08918049
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to NAD
$0.0338561
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to NOK
kr0.01974613
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to NZD
$0.00340518
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PAB
B/.0.001957
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PGK
K0.00823897
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to QAR
ر.ق0.00712348
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to RSD
дин.0.19830281
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to UZS
soʻm23.57830783
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ALL
L0.16366391
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ANG
ƒ0.00350303
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to AWG
ƒ0.00350303
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BBD
$0.003914
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BAM
KM0.00328776
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BIF
Fr5.771193
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BND
$0.00252453
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BSD
$0.001957
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to JMD
$0.31290473
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to KHR
7.85942942
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to KMF
Fr0.827811
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to LAK
42.54347741
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to LKR
රු0.59573037
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MDL
L0.03303416
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MGA
Ar8.7757751
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MOP
P0.015656
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MVR
0.0299421
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MWK
MK3.39756727
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to MZN
MT0.12507187
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to NPR
रु0.27762002
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to PYG
13.879044
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to RWF
Fr2.843521
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SBD
$0.01610611
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SCR
0.02708488
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SRD
$0.07561848
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SVC
$0.01712375
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to SZL
L0.0338561
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TMT
m0.00686907
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TND
د.ت0.005757494
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to TTD
$0.01324889
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to UGX
Sh6.818188
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to XAF
Fr1.109619
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to XCD
$0.0052839
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to XOF
Fr1.109619
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to XPF
Fr0.201571
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BWP
P0.0262238
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to BZD
$0.00393357
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to CVE
$0.1855236
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to DJF
Fr0.348346
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to DOP
$0.12565897
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to DZD
د.ج0.25427301
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to FJD
$0.00444239
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to GNF
Fr17.016115
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to GTQ
Q0.01499062
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to GYD
$0.40965881
1 Cosplay Token(COT) to ISK
kr0.242668

For a more in-depth understanding of Cosplay Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Cosplay Token Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cosplay Token

How much is Cosplay Token (COT) worth today?
The live COT price in USD is 0.001957 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current COT to USD price?
The current price of COT to USD is $ 0.001957. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Cosplay Token?
The market cap for COT is $ 771.76K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of COT?
The circulating supply of COT is 394.36M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of COT?
COT achieved an ATH price of 0.20071997640034067 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of COT?
COT saw an ATL price of 0.001063216445440777 USD.
What is the trading volume of COT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for COT is $ 9.64K USD.
Will COT go higher this year?
COT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out COT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 21:20:18 (UTC+8)

Cosplay Token (COT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
