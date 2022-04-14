CORN (CORN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into CORN (CORN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

CORN (CORN) Information Welcome to Corn, a next-generation Ethereum Layer 2 network designed to unlock the full potential of Bitcoin. Corn offers a rich, Bitcoin-centric ecosystem powered by cutting-edge technologies, including Bitcorn (BTCN) as its gas token, the popCORN System for long-term incentives, and LayerZero for seamless cross-chain asset transfers. Built on Arbitrum Orbit, Corn brings unparalleled scalability and efficiency, with support for Stylus, enabling developers to use multiple programming languages for smart contract development. Official Website: https://usecorn.com/ Block Explorer: https://cornscan.io/ Buy CORN Now!

CORN (CORN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for CORN (CORN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 52.24M $ 52.24M $ 52.24M Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 525.00M $ 525.00M $ 525.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 208.95M $ 208.95M $ 208.95M All-Time High: $ 0.2782 $ 0.2782 $ 0.2782 All-Time Low: $ 0.021066878137635373 $ 0.021066878137635373 $ 0.021066878137635373 Current Price: $ 0.0995 $ 0.0995 $ 0.0995 Learn more about CORN (CORN) price

CORN (CORN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of CORN (CORN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CORN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CORN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CORN's tokenomics, explore CORN token's live price!

How to Buy CORN Interested in adding CORN (CORN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy CORN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy CORN on MEXC now!

CORN (CORN) Price History Analysing the price history of CORN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore CORN Price History now!

CORN Price Prediction Want to know where CORN might be heading? Our CORN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See CORN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!