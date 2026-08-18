Core DAO (CORE) Technical Analysis Today The Core DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into CORE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Core DAO's analysis below. Sign Up

Core DAO (CORE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.02071 -- +4.54% -15.06% -42.62%

Core DAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Core DAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 11 Neutral 3 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 8 Neutral 0 Buy 6 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 3 Buy 6 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.02072 0.02071 R2 0.02071 0.0207 R1 0.0207 0.02069 PP 0.02069 0.02069 S1 0.02068 0.02068 S2 0.02067 0.02067 S3 0.02066 0.02067

Core DAO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.06M $5.85 M $5.91 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.28 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.29 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.50 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Core DAO Capital Flow Net Inflow COREUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.02 2026-08-17 -$0.02 M 0.02 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.02 2026-08-15 $0.06 M 0.02 2026-08-14 -$0.03 M 0.02 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Core DAO (CORE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Core DAO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume CORE / USDT $0.02072 $0.02072 $0.02072 -4.02% 4.49M (USDT) Trade