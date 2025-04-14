Core DAO Logo

Core DAO (CORE) Live Price Chart

$0.5115
$0.5115$0.5115
-1.06%(1D)

CORE Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Core DAO (CORE) today is 0.5115 USD with a current market cap of $ 511.02M USD. CORE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Core DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.17M USD
- Core DAO price change within the day is -1.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.07M USD

Get real-time price updates of the CORE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.

CORE Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Core DAO for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00548-1.06%
30 Days$ +0.1025+25.06%
60 Days$ -0.0281-5.21%
90 Days$ -0.4313-45.75%
Core DAO Price Change Today

Today, CORE recorded a change of $ -0.00548 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Core DAO 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.1025 (+25.06%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Core DAO 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, CORE saw a change of $ -0.0281 (-5.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Core DAO 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.4313 (-45.75%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

CORE Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Core DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.5047
$ 0.5047$ 0.5047

$ 0.5363
$ 0.5363$ 0.5363

$ 30.003
$ 30.003$ 30.003

+0.92%

-1.06%

+22.80%

CORE Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 511.02M
$ 511.02M$ 511.02M

$ 1.17M
$ 1.17M$ 1.17M

999.07M
999.07M 999.07M

What is Core DAO (CORE)

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

Additionally, you can:
- Check CORE staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Core DAO on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Core DAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Core DAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CORE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Core DAO price prediction page.

Core DAO Price History

Tracing CORE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CORE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Core DAO price history page.

How to buy Core DAO (CORE)

CORE to Local Currencies

1 CORE to VND
13,115.3715
1 CORE to AUD
A$0.80817
1 CORE to GBP
0.383625
1 CORE to EUR
0.445005
1 CORE to USD
$0.5115
1 CORE to MYR
RM2.255715
1 CORE to TRY
19.45746
1 CORE to JPY
¥73.26726
1 CORE to RUB
42.06576
1 CORE to INR
44.00946
1 CORE to IDR
Rp8,524.99659
1 CORE to KRW
726.560175
1 CORE to PHP
29.181075
1 CORE to EGP
￡E.26.07627
1 CORE to BRL
R$2.98716
1 CORE to CAD
C$0.70587
1 CORE to BDT
62.142135
1 CORE to NGN
821.023995
1 CORE to UAH
21.11472
1 CORE to VES
Bs36.3165
1 CORE to PKR
Rs143.47575
1 CORE to KZT
264.88539
1 CORE to THB
฿17.171055
1 CORE to TWD
NT$16.56237
1 CORE to AED
د.إ1.877205
1 CORE to CHF
Fr0.414315
1 CORE to HKD
HK$3.964125
1 CORE to MAD
.د.م4.73649
1 CORE to MXN
$10.265805

Core DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Core DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Core DAO Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Core DAO

Disclaimer

