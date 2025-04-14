What is Core DAO (CORE)

Core is an EVM-Compatible L1 chain. It is secured by the novel consensus mechanism called “Satoshi Plus” which secures the network using a combination of delegated BTC mining hash and delegated proof of stake. Core provides the composability of an EVM chain, with the decentralization and security of Bitcoin. Solving the blockchain trilemma.

Core DAO Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Core DAO, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of CORE? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Core DAO price prediction page.

Core DAO Price History

Tracing CORE's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing CORE's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Core DAO price history page.

How to buy Core DAO (CORE)

Core DAO Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Core DAO, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Core DAO What is the price of Core DAO (CORE) today? The live price of Core DAO (CORE) is 0.5115 USD . What is the market cap of Core DAO (CORE)? The current market cap of Core DAO is $ 511.02M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of CORE by its real-time market price of 0.5115 USD . What is the circulating supply of Core DAO (CORE)? The current circulating supply of Core DAO (CORE) is 999.07M USD . What was the highest price of Core DAO (CORE)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Core DAO (CORE) is 30.003 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Core DAO (CORE)? The 24-hour trading volume of Core DAO (CORE) is $ 1.17M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

