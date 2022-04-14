COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics Discover key insights into COQ INU (COQ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

COQ INU (COQ) Information Born from collective frenship, deeply rooted in memetics and humor, Coq Inu is not your average meme coin — it's a way of life. Official Website: https://www.coqinu.com/ Whitepaper: https://medium.com/@wojaksatoshi/coq-inu-i-have-a-meme-1ccb9f29f52d Block Explorer: https://snowtrace.io/token/0x420FcA0121DC28039145009570975747295f2329?chainId=43114

COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for COQ INU (COQ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 43.59M Total Supply: $ 69.42T Circulating Supply: $ 69.42T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 43.59M All-Time High: $ 0.0000058 All-Time Low: $ 0.000000000320111495 Current Price: $ 0.0000006279

COQ INU (COQ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of COQ INU (COQ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of COQ tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many COQ tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

