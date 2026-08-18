COP Price Today

The live COP (COP) price today is ￡ 0.0002989, with a 0.13% change over the past 24 hours. The current COP to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0002989 per COP.

COP currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- COP. During the last 24 hours, COP traded between ￡ 0.0002969 (low) and ￡ 0.0002995 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, COP moved +0.06% in the last hour and +0.30% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 55.72K.

COP (COP) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 55.72K￡ 55.72K ￡ 55.72K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 0.00￡ 0.00 ￡ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain NONE

The current Market Cap of COP is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 55.72K. The circulating supply of COP is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.