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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cookie DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Cookie DAO, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Technical Analysis Today

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Technical Analysis Today

The Cookie DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COOKIE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cookie DAO's analysis below.

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.010541---17.93%+22.47%-40.25%
Know more about Cookie DAO Price

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cookie DAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 15
Neutral 4
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 13Neutral 1Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.01055
0.01054
R2
0.01054
0.01053
R1
0.01053
0.01053
PP
0.01052
0.01052
S1
0.01051
0.01051
S2
0.0105
0.01051
S3
0.01049
0.0105

Cookie DAO Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.21M
$1.57 M
$1.78 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.23 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.23 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.74 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.74 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Cookie DAO Capital Flow

Net InflowCOOKIEUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.06 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.05 M0.01
2026-08-16$0.03 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.18 M0.01
2026-08-14$0.00 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Cookie DAO

Trade Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cookie DAO price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COOKIE/USDT
$0.010541
$0.010541$0.010541
-5.96%
6.97M (USDT)
COOKIE/USDC
$0.010543
$0.010543$0.010543
-5.96%
4.87M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

COOKIE-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COOKIE
COOKIE
USD
USD

1 COOKIE = 0.010541 USD