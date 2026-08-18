Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Technical Analysis Today The Cookie DAO Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COOKIE's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Cookie DAO's analysis below. Sign Up

Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.010541 -- -17.93% +22.47% -40.25%

Cookie DAO Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Cookie DAO across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 4 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 13 Neutral 1 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.01055 0.01054 R2 0.01054 0.01053 R1 0.01053 0.01053 PP 0.01052 0.01052 S1 0.01051 0.01051 S2 0.0105 0.01051 S3 0.01049 0.0105

Cookie DAO Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.21M $1.57 M $1.78 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.23 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.23 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.74 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.74 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Cookie DAO Capital Flow Net Inflow COOKIEUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.06 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.01 2026-08-16 $0.03 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.18 M 0.01 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Cookie DAO (COOKIE) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Cookie DAO price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COOKIE / USDT $0.010541 $0.010541 $0.010541 -5.96% 6.97M (USDT) Trade COOKIE / USDC $0.010543 $0.010543 $0.010543 -5.96% 4.87M (USDT) Trade