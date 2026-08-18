Compound (COMP) Technical Analysis Today The Compound Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COMP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Compound's analysis below. Sign Up

Compound (COMP) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $17.48 -- +6.65% +1.15% -23.97%

Compound Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Compound across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 18 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 17.4666 17.4633 R2 17.4633 17.4595 R1 17.4566 17.4571 PP 17.4533 17.4533 S1 17.4466 17.4495 S2 17.4433 17.4471 S3 17.4366 17.4433

Compound Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.38M $3.68 M $3.31 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.06M 3-Day Active Buys $1.46 M 3-Day Active Sells $1.52 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $1.64 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.63 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Compound Capital Flow Net Inflow COMPUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.47 M 17.69 2026-08-17 $0.01 M 16.66 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 16.27 2026-08-15 -$0.03 M 16.18 2026-08-14 -$0.06 M 16.09 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Compound (COMP) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Compound price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COMP / USDT $17.48 $17.48 $17.48 +4.85% 4.89K (USDT) Trade