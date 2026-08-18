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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Compound, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Compound, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Compound (COMP) Technical Analysis Today

Compound (COMP) Technical Analysis Today

The Compound Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COMP's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Compound's analysis below.

Compound (COMP) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$17.48--+6.65%+1.15%-23.97%
Know more about Compound Price

Compound Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Compound across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 1
Buy 7
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:BuySell 4Neutral 1Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
17.4666
17.4633
R2
17.4633
17.4595
R1
17.4566
17.4571
PP
17.4533
17.4533
S1
17.4466
17.4495
S2
17.4433
17.4471
S3
17.4366
17.4433

Compound Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
0.38M
$3.68 M
$3.31 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.06M
3-Day Active Buys
$1.46 M
3-Day Active Sells
$1.52 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$1.64 M
7-Day Active Sells
$1.63 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Compound Capital Flow

Net InflowCOMPUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.47 M17.69
2026-08-17$0.01 M16.66
2026-08-16$0.00 M16.27
2026-08-15-$0.03 M16.18
2026-08-14-$0.06 M16.09

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Compound

Trade Compound (COMP) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Compound price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COMP/USDT
$17.48
$17.48$17.48
+4.85%
4.89K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

COMP-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COMP
COMP
USD
USD

1 COMP = 17.48 USD