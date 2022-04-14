Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Collect on Fanable, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Collect on Fanable, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About COLLECT

COLLECT Price Info

What is COLLECT

COLLECT Official Website

COLLECT Tokenomics

COLLECT Price Forecast

COLLECT History

COLLECT Buying Guide

COLLECT-to-Fiat Currency Converter

COLLECT Spot

COLLECT USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Technical Analysis Today

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Technical Analysis Today

The Collect on Fanable Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COLLECT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Collect on Fanable's analysis below.

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.05953--+6.43%+26.90%+13.78%
Know more about Collect on Fanable Price

Collect on Fanable Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Collect on Fanable across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Neutral
Sell 13
Neutral 0
Buy 13
Moving Averages:BuySell 4Neutral 0Buy 10
Technical Indicators:SellSell 9Neutral 0Buy 3
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.05971
0.05968
R2
0.05968
0.05966
R1
0.05966
0.05965
PP
0.05963
0.05963
S1
0.05961
0.05961
S2
0.05958
0.0596
S3
0.05956
0.05958

Collect on Fanable Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.39M
$2.49 M
$2.88 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.13 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.14 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.65 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.68 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Collect on Fanable Capital Flow

Net InflowCOLLECTUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Collect on Fanable

Trade Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Collect on Fanable price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COLLECT/USDT
$0.05953
$0.05953$0.05953
+4.00%
1.07M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

COLLECT-to-USD Calculator

Amount

COLLECT
COLLECT
USD
USD

1 COLLECT = 0.05953 USD