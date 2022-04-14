Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Technical Analysis Today The Collect on Fanable Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into COLLECT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Collect on Fanable's analysis below. Sign Up

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.05953 -- +6.43% +26.90% +13.78%

Collect on Fanable Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Collect on Fanable across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Moving Averages : Buy Sell 4 Neutral 0 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 9 Neutral 0 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.05971 0.05968 R2 0.05968 0.05966 R1 0.05966 0.05965 PP 0.05963 0.05963 S1 0.05961 0.05961 S2 0.05958 0.0596 S3 0.05956 0.05958

Collect on Fanable Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.39M $2.49 M $2.88 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.13 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.14 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 7-Day Active Buys $0.65 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.68 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Collect on Fanable Capital Flow Net Inflow COLLECTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Collect on Fanable price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume COLLECT / USDT $0.05953 $0.05953 $0.05953 +4.00% 1.07M (USDT) Trade