Collect on Fanable Price(COLLECT)
The live Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) price today is ￡ 0.05953, with a 3.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLLECT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05953 per COLLECT.
Collect on Fanable currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- COLLECT. During the last 24 hours, COLLECT traded between ￡ 0.05686 (low) and ￡ 0.06081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, COLLECT moved -0.19% in the last hour and +6.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.29K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Collect on Fanable is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.29K. The circulating supply of COLLECT is --, with a total supply of 3000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 178.59M.
-0.19%
+3.92%
+6.43%
+6.43%
Track the price changes of Collect on Fanable for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ +0.0016393
|+3.92%
|30 Days
|￡ +0.01262
|+26.90%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.0159
|+36.44%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.00721
|+13.78%
Today, COLLECT recorded a change of ￡ +0.0016393 (+3.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.01262 (+26.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, COLLECT saw a change of ￡ +0.0159 (+36.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00721 (+13.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Collect on Fanable (COLLECT)?
Check out the Collect on Fanable Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Collect on Fanable recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the COLLECT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|0 Buy
|0‑20% Sell
|All MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
|StochRSI
|< 20
|Oversold Zone
|Short-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Lower ≤ Price ≤ Middle
|Between lower and middle band
|Relatively weak, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
COLLECT_USDT is trading at 0.05916 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot point of 0.05904 and currently situated within an extended range above the central pivot level of 0.05792. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy opportunity, while the long-term EMA remains arranged above the zero axis. Additionally, the price is positioned outside the upper Bollinger Band. This structure indicates that bulls hold short-term pricing dominance; however, the price’s deviation from the central pivot at higher levels suggests potential demand for a pullback. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines converging near the top, indicating signs of divergence in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, neither entering overbought nor oversold extremes, while KDJ and StochRSI values suggest amplified short-term volatility. A divergence between bullish and bearish forces has emerged at higher price levels, leading to scattered upward momentum and a lack of sustained volume support. As a result, the market has entered a phase of oscillatory consolidation. Near-term reference resistance lies at the R2 pivot point of 0.05904, just 0.00012 above the current price, forming an immediate test zone. The first support level below is located at the R1 pivot point of 0.05842, approximately 0.00074 away from the current price. Further defensive support is set at the central pivot level of 0.05792, 0.00124 away. Lastly, the S1 pivot point at 0.05730 serves as secondary support, lying 0.00186 away from the current price.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Collect on Fanable could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Fanable is a real-world collectibles marketplace, powered by blockchain. It created a bespoke collectibles experience featuring thousands of items such as graded Pokemon cards, comic books and figurines. Fanable allows to vault your physical collectibles, enrich your collection with new items, or quickly sell to a broad audience of collectors. Its intuitive dashboards enable real-time portfolio & PnL tracking. It features a seamless bridge of web2/web3 with Stripe and crypto payment integrations and on-chain ownership proofs. Fanable allows for convenient retail user onboarding via multichannel platform distribution. The marketplace is available on iOS, Google Play, mobile-native and web versions. Backed by leading players at the intersection of collectibles and web3, including Ripple, Polygon, Morningstar, Borderless and others.
For a more in-depth understanding of Collect on Fanable, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
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|Type
|Information
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