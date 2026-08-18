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The live Collect on Fanable price today is 0.05953 GBP.COLLECT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time COLLECT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Collect on Fanable price today is 0.05953 GBP.COLLECT market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time COLLECT to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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Collect on Fanable Logo

Collect on Fanable Price(COLLECT)

1 COLLECT to GBP Live Price:

￡0.0434569
￡0.0434569￡0.0434569
+3.92%1D
GBP
Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:48:36 (UTC+8)

Collect on Fanable Price Today

The live Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) price today is ￡ 0.05953, with a 3.92% change over the past 24 hours. The current COLLECT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.05953 per COLLECT.

Collect on Fanable currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- COLLECT. During the last 24 hours, COLLECT traded between ￡ 0.05686 (low) and ￡ 0.06081 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, COLLECT moved -0.19% in the last hour and +6.43% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 62.29K.

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Market Information

--
----

￡ 62.29K
￡ 62.29K￡ 62.29K

￡ 178.59M
￡ 178.59M￡ 178.59M

--
----

3,000,000,000
3,000,000,000 3,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Collect on Fanable is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 62.29K. The circulating supply of COLLECT is --, with a total supply of 3000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 178.59M.

Collect on Fanable Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.05686
￡ 0.05686￡ 0.05686
24H Low
￡ 0.06081
￡ 0.06081￡ 0.06081
24H High

￡ 0.05686
￡ 0.05686￡ 0.05686

￡ 0.06081
￡ 0.06081￡ 0.06081

--
----

--
----

-0.19%

+3.92%

+6.43%

+6.43%

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Collect on Fanable for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ +0.0016393+3.92%
30 Days￡ +0.01262+26.90%
60 Days￡ +0.0159+36.44%
90 Days￡ +0.00721+13.78%
Collect on Fanable Price Change Today

Today, COLLECT recorded a change of ￡ +0.0016393 (+3.92%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Collect on Fanable 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ +0.01262 (+26.90%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Collect on Fanable 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, COLLECT saw a change of ￡ +0.0159 (+36.44%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Collect on Fanable 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.00721 (+13.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Collect on Fanable (COLLECT)?

Check out the Collect on Fanable Price History page now.

Analysis for Collect on Fanable

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Collect on Fanable recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Collect on Fanable market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the COLLECT market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group0 Buy0‑20% SellAll MAs aligned downwards, short-term significantly below long-term.
StochRSI< 20Oversold ZoneShort-term falling too fast, watch for rebound opportunity.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Lower ≤ Price ≤ MiddleBetween lower and middle bandRelatively weak, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

COLLECT_USDT is trading at 0.05916 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken above the R2 pivot point of 0.05904 and currently situated within an extended range above the central pivot level of 0.05792. The short-term moving average group is signaling a buy opportunity, while the long-term EMA remains arranged above the zero axis. Additionally, the price is positioned outside the upper Bollinger Band. This structure indicates that bulls hold short-term pricing dominance; however, the price’s deviation from the central pivot at higher levels suggests potential demand for a pullback. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines converging near the top, indicating signs of divergence in momentum. The RSI remains in a neutral zone, neither entering overbought nor oversold extremes, while KDJ and StochRSI values suggest amplified short-term volatility. A divergence between bullish and bearish forces has emerged at higher price levels, leading to scattered upward momentum and a lack of sustained volume support. As a result, the market has entered a phase of oscillatory consolidation. Near-term reference resistance lies at the R2 pivot point of 0.05904, just 0.00012 above the current price, forming an immediate test zone. The first support level below is located at the R1 pivot point of 0.05842, approximately 0.00074 away from the current price. Further defensive support is set at the central pivot level of 0.05792, 0.00124 away. Lastly, the S1 pivot point at 0.05730 serves as secondary support, lying 0.00186 away from the current price.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Collect on Fanable's prices?

Several key factors influence COLLECT token prices on Fanable:

1. Platform adoption and user growth - More collectors joining increases demand
2. NFT market sentiment - Bull/bear cycles in broader NFT space affect collectibles
3. Utility expansion - New use cases for COLLECT tokens drive value
4. Trading volume on platform - Higher activity boosts token circulation
5. Partnerships with creators/brands - Quality collaborations attract users
6. Token supply mechanics - Staking rewards, burning, or emission changes
7. General crypto market conditions - Bitcoin/Ethereum trends impact all tokens
8. Platform development updates - New features and improvements
9. Community engagement levels
10. Regulatory news affecting NFTs/crypto

Why do people want to know Collect on Fanable's price today?

People want to know COLLECT price today because they are investors or traders who need current market data to make informed decisions about buying, selling, or holding the token. Real-time pricing helps them track portfolio value, assess market trends, and time their trades effectively.

Price Prediction for Collect on Fanable

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of COLLECT in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Collect on Fanable could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Collect on Fanable will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for COLLECT price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Collect on Fanable Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Collect on Fanable in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Collect on Fanable? Buying COLLECT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Collect on Fanable. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Collect on Fanable will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Guide

What can you do with Collect on Fanable

Owning Collect on Fanable allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Collect on Fanable (COLLECT)

Fanable is a real-world collectibles marketplace, powered by blockchain. It created a bespoke collectibles experience featuring thousands of items such as graded Pokemon cards, comic books and figurines. Fanable allows to vault your physical collectibles, enrich your collection with new items, or quickly sell to a broad audience of collectors. Its intuitive dashboards enable real-time portfolio & PnL tracking. It features a seamless bridge of web2/web3 with Stripe and crypto payment integrations and on-chain ownership proofs. Fanable allows for convenient retail user onboarding via multichannel platform distribution. The marketplace is available on iOS, Google Play, mobile-native and web versions. Backed by leading players at the intersection of collectibles and web3, including Ripple, Polygon, Morningstar, Borderless and others.

Collect on Fanable Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Collect on Fanable, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Collect on Fanable Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightBNB Chain EcosystemNFT Marketplace

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Collect on Fanable

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 14:48:36 (UTC+8)

Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Collect on Fanable

COLLECT USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on COLLECT with leverage. Explore COLLECT USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Collect on Fanable (COLLECT) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Collect on Fanable price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
COLLECT/USDT
￡0.043362
￡0.043362￡0.043362
+3.77%
1.07M (USDT)

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Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

COLLECT-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

COLLECT
COLLECT
GBP
GBP

1 COLLECT = 0.0434569 GBP